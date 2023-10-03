https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/uk-opens-marine-science-base-on-remote-pitcairn-islands-1113887169.html

UK Opens Marine Science Base on Remote Pitcairn Islands

UK Opens Marine Science Base on Remote Pitcairn Islands

The United Kingdom has opened a marine science base on the Pitcairn Islands to allow scientists from around the world to study marine biodiversity, the government said on Tuesday.

2023-10-03T13:59+0000

2023-10-03T13:59+0000

2023-10-03T13:59+0000

beyond politics

united kingdom (uk)

nature

biology

science & tech

science center

pacific ocean

marine life

marine animals

marine biologist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100864419_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_088e7e2e09e8ac4d08fd629b16e279e0.jpg

"The Governor to the Pitcairn Islands, Iona Thomas, has officially opened the new UK government-funded marine science base, providing a platform for scientists to visit the area and study its unique marine habitats," the government said. The Pitcairn Islands, a UK Overseas Territory situated in the Pacific Ocean, are the third largest marine protected area in the world. The islands are home to the world's most pristine coral reefs, sharks, whales, hawksbill turtles, and many other species never seen anywhere else on the planet. Over 1,250 marine species have been registered in the waters around the Pitcairn Islands. Commercial fishing is not allowed within 325,098 square miles of waters around the islands. The base will host visiting scientists and provide them with all the necessary equipment, the UK government said. Studying the ocean enables one to better understand the impact of climate change, land-based pollution, and habitat degradation, David Rutley, a UK parliamentarian said. The Pitcairns Islands' governor hopes the base "will attract a continuous cycle of scientists" and boost people’s marine knowledge.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/astrophysicist-claims-material-found-on-ocean-floor-originated-from-beyond-our-solar-system-1113066126.html

united kingdom (uk)

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marine science base, marine science, marine base, uk, united kingdom, pitcairn islands, marine habitat, pacific ocean, marine life, marine nature, science center, ocean life, flora and fauna, ocean fauna, ocean flora, marine animals, marine biology