https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/uk-opens-marine-science-base-on-remote-pitcairn-islands-1113887169.html
UK Opens Marine Science Base on Remote Pitcairn Islands
UK Opens Marine Science Base on Remote Pitcairn Islands
The United Kingdom has opened a marine science base on the Pitcairn Islands to allow scientists from around the world to study marine biodiversity, the government said on Tuesday.
2023-10-03T13:59+0000
2023-10-03T13:59+0000
2023-10-03T13:59+0000
beyond politics
united kingdom (uk)
nature
biology
science & tech
science center
pacific ocean
marine life
marine animals
marine biologist
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100864419_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_088e7e2e09e8ac4d08fd629b16e279e0.jpg
"The Governor to the Pitcairn Islands, Iona Thomas, has officially opened the new UK government-funded marine science base, providing a platform for scientists to visit the area and study its unique marine habitats," the government said. The Pitcairn Islands, a UK Overseas Territory situated in the Pacific Ocean, are the third largest marine protected area in the world. The islands are home to the world's most pristine coral reefs, sharks, whales, hawksbill turtles, and many other species never seen anywhere else on the planet. Over 1,250 marine species have been registered in the waters around the Pitcairn Islands. Commercial fishing is not allowed within 325,098 square miles of waters around the islands. The base will host visiting scientists and provide them with all the necessary equipment, the UK government said. Studying the ocean enables one to better understand the impact of climate change, land-based pollution, and habitat degradation, David Rutley, a UK parliamentarian said. The Pitcairns Islands' governor hopes the base "will attract a continuous cycle of scientists" and boost people’s marine knowledge.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/astrophysicist-claims-material-found-on-ocean-floor-originated-from-beyond-our-solar-system-1113066126.html
united kingdom (uk)
pacific ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100864419_172:0:2901:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_60f28721363f64cf38dc2ff2abcfc02c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
marine science base, marine science, marine base, uk, united kingdom, pitcairn islands, marine habitat, pacific ocean, marine life, marine nature, science center, ocean life, flora and fauna, ocean fauna, ocean flora, marine animals, marine biology
marine science base, marine science, marine base, uk, united kingdom, pitcairn islands, marine habitat, pacific ocean, marine life, marine nature, science center, ocean life, flora and fauna, ocean fauna, ocean flora, marine animals, marine biology
UK Opens Marine Science Base on Remote Pitcairn Islands
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has opened a marine science base on the Pitcairn Islands to allow scientists from around the world to study marine biodiversity, the government said on Tuesday.
"The Governor to the Pitcairn Islands, Iona Thomas, has officially opened the new UK government-funded marine science base, providing a platform for scientists to visit the area and study its unique marine habitats
," the government said.
The Pitcairn Islands, a UK Overseas Territory situated in the Pacific Ocean, are the third largest marine protected area in the world. The islands are home to the world's most pristine coral reefs
, sharks, whales, hawksbill turtles, and many other species
never seen anywhere else on the planet. Over 1,250 marine species have been registered in the waters around the Pitcairn Islands. Commercial fishing is not allowed within 325,098 square miles of waters around the islands.
The base will host visiting scientists and provide them with all the necessary equipment, the UK government said.
Studying the ocean enables one to better understand the impact of climate change, land-based pollution
, and habitat degradation
, David Rutley, a UK parliamentarian said.
The Pitcairns Islands' governor hopes the base "will attract a continuous cycle of scientists" and boost people’s marine knowledge.