https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/unsc-approves-deployment-of-security-task-force-to-haiti---correspondent-1113872208.html
UNSC Approves Deployment of Security Task Force to Haiti - Correspondent
UNSC Approves Deployment of Security Task Force to Haiti - Correspondent
The United Nations Security Council members on Monday approve approved a resolution aimed at deploying a task force to Haiti in cooperation with the Haitian government.
2023-10-03T03:22+0000
2023-10-03T03:22+0000
2023-10-03T03:19+0000
world
the united nations (un)
haiti
kenya
united nations security council
un mission
gang violence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102408/91/1024089113_0:68:1311:805_1920x0_80_0_0_ddba193a6d6b16dc2230882530d19426.jpg
The resolution "authorizes Member States that have notified the Secretary General of their participation to form and deploy a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission with a lead country, in close cooperation and coordination with the Government of Haiti, for an initial period of twelve months following the adoption of this resolution, to be reviewed nine months after the adoption of this resolution,” according to the text. The council approved the measure with 13 countries voting in favor and two abstentions. The special support will be directed towards “providing operational support to the Haitian National Police, including building its capacity through the planning and conduct of joint security support operations, as it works to counter gangs and improve security conditions in Haiti, characterized by kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons.”The yearlong mission is intended to be led by Kenya, and will see forces conduct "targeted operations" alongside members of the Haitian National Police. Troops are expected to stand guard at places including hospitals, schools, traffic intersections and airports, among other infrastructure.Haitian Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus has referred to the decision as offering a "glimmer of hope" for residents who have been facing rampant gang violence.The development marks the first time that a force has been dispatched to Haiti since the United Nations approved a stabilization operation in June 2004 over a cholera outbreak and sexual abuse scandal that enveloped more than 100 peacekeepers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20210709/haiti-govt-asks-us-to-send-troops-to-protect-key-infrastructure---reports-1083351312.html
haiti
kenya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102408/91/1024089113_73:0:1237:873_1920x0_80_0_0_0397bc40c725a6b3c0b151e4544ffb82.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united nations security council, haiti, troop deployment, security task force, kenya
united nations security council, haiti, troop deployment, security task force, kenya
UNSC Approves Deployment of Security Task Force to Haiti - Correspondent
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations Security Council members on Monday approved a resolution aimed at deploying a task force to Haiti in cooperation with the Haitian government.
The resolution "authorizes Member States that have notified the Secretary General of their participation to form and deploy a Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission with a lead country, in close cooperation and coordination with the Government of Haiti, for an initial period of twelve months following the adoption of this resolution, to be reviewed nine months after the adoption of this resolution,” according to the text.
The council approved the measure with 13 countries voting in favor and two abstentions.
The special support will be directed towards “providing operational support to the Haitian National Police, including building its capacity through the planning and conduct of joint security support operations, as it works to counter gangs and improve security conditions in Haiti, characterized by kidnappings, sexual and gender-based violence, trafficking in persons.”
The yearlong mission is intended to be led by Kenya, and will see forces conduct "targeted operations" alongside members of the Haitian National Police. Troops are expected to stand guard at places including hospitals, schools, traffic intersections and airports, among other infrastructure.
Haitian Foreign Minister Jean Victor Geneus has referred to the decision as offering a "glimmer of hope" for residents who have been facing rampant gang violence.
The development marks the first time that a force has been dispatched to Haiti since the United Nations approved a stabilization operation in June 2004 over a cholera outbreak and sexual abuse scandal
that enveloped more than 100 peacekeepers.