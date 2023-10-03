International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/watch-russian-soldier-rescue-ukrainian-serviceman-under-artillery-attack-by-kiev-forces-1113877443.html
Watch Russian Soldier Rescue Ukrainian Serviceman Under Artillery Attack by Kiev Forces
Watch Russian Soldier Rescue Ukrainian Serviceman Under Artillery Attack by Kiev Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing a serviceman of the Yug battle group of the Russian Armed Forces from Yekaterinburg carrying a wounded Ukrainian.
2023-10-03T11:29+0000
2023-10-03T11:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113877192_108:0:1296:668_1920x0_80_0_0_2590772e72728d271bedb5140fd4f459.jpg
A Russian serviceman of the Yug combat group pulled out a wounded Ukrainian soldier on his own.At the moment of evacuation, the Ukrainian forces shelled the group to destroy their own soldier, but the Russian soldiers returned to him despite heavy artillery fire. Despite the difficulties, the fighter was rescued.Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the evacuation of the Ukrainian serviceman.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian soldier rescued a Ukrainian military man in the midst of an artillery attack
Russian soldier rescued a Ukrainian military man in the midst of an artillery attack
2023-10-03T11:29+0000
true
PT2M10S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113877192_257:0:1148:668_1920x0_80_0_0_ee914cbcfa9934722b97fa42aff1e0dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian soldier, russian defense ministry, wounded ukrainian
russian soldier, russian defense ministry, wounded ukrainian

Watch Russian Soldier Rescue Ukrainian Serviceman Under Artillery Attack by Kiev Forces

11:29 GMT 03.10.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. Kiev's brigades were trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine having already suffered more than 71,000 casualties since.
A Russian serviceman of the Yug combat group pulled out a wounded Ukrainian soldier on his own.
At the moment of evacuation, the Ukrainian forces shelled the group to destroy their own soldier, but the Russian soldiers returned to him despite heavy artillery fire. Despite the difficulties, the fighter was rescued.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the evacuation of the Ukrainian serviceman.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала