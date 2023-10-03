https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/watch-russian-soldier-rescue-ukrainian-serviceman-under-artillery-attack-by-kiev-forces-1113877443.html
Watch Russian Soldier Rescue Ukrainian Serviceman Under Artillery Attack by Kiev Forces
Watch Russian Soldier Rescue Ukrainian Serviceman Under Artillery Attack by Kiev Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing a serviceman of the Yug battle group of the Russian Armed Forces from Yekaterinburg carrying a wounded Ukrainian.
2023-10-03T11:29+0000
2023-10-03T11:29+0000
2023-10-03T11:29+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113877192_108:0:1296:668_1920x0_80_0_0_2590772e72728d271bedb5140fd4f459.jpg
A Russian serviceman of the Yug combat group pulled out a wounded Ukrainian soldier on his own.At the moment of evacuation, the Ukrainian forces shelled the group to destroy their own soldier, but the Russian soldiers returned to him despite heavy artillery fire. Despite the difficulties, the fighter was rescued.Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the evacuation of the Ukrainian serviceman.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113877192_257:0:1148:668_1920x0_80_0_0_ee914cbcfa9934722b97fa42aff1e0dd.jpg
Russian soldier rescued a Ukrainian military man in the midst of an artillery attack
Russian soldier rescued a Ukrainian military man in the midst of an artillery attack
2023-10-03T11:29+0000
true
PT2M10S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian soldier, russian defense ministry, wounded ukrainian
russian soldier, russian defense ministry, wounded ukrainian
Watch Russian Soldier Rescue Ukrainian Serviceman Under Artillery Attack by Kiev Forces
The Ukrainian counteroffensive began on 4 June. Kiev's brigades were trained by NATO instructors and armed with Western equipment, including Leopard and Challenger tanks. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed, with Ukraine having already suffered more than 71,000 casualties since.
A Russian serviceman of the Yug combat group pulled out a wounded Ukrainian soldier on his own.
At the moment of evacuation, the Ukrainian forces shelled the group to destroy their own soldier, but the Russian soldiers returned to him despite heavy artillery fire. Despite the difficulties, the fighter was rescued.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the evacuation of the Ukrainian serviceman.