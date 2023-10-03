https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/watch-russian-soldier-rescue-ukrainian-serviceman-under-artillery-attack-by-kiev-forces-1113877443.html

Watch Russian Soldier Rescue Ukrainian Serviceman Under Artillery Attack by Kiev Forces

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing a serviceman of the Yug battle group of the Russian Armed Forces from Yekaterinburg carrying a wounded Ukrainian.

A Russian serviceman of the Yug combat group pulled out a wounded Ukrainian soldier on his own.At the moment of evacuation, the Ukrainian forces shelled the group to destroy their own soldier, but the Russian soldiers returned to him despite heavy artillery fire. Despite the difficulties, the fighter was rescued.Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the evacuation of the Ukrainian serviceman.

