Watch Russian Su-25SM Attack Aircraft and Ka-52 Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Positions

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows crews of Su-25SM attack aircraft and Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopters launch strikes at Ukrainian positions in the zone of the special military operation.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the crews of Su-25SM attack aircraft and Ka-52 attack and reconnaissance helicopters launching strikes on Ukrainian positions in the special military operation zone.When performing their tasks, the pilots are assisted by forward air spotters, who issue target designations for the use of airborne weapons and visually monitor the destruction of the target, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

