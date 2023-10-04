https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/a-history-of-us-government-shutdowns-1113860745.html

A History of US Government Shutdowns

A shutdown occurs in the United States when members of the US Congress, and perhaps even the US president himself fail to come to an agreement on budget allocations for the new fiscal year.

If the so-called appropriation bill, which regulates these matters, is not passed before the fiscal year begins on October 1 – either due to members of the House of Representatives or the Senate failing to agree on the bill’s provisions or the POTUS vetoing the bill that already passed Congress – then it is government shutdown time.This infographic by Sputnik shows how many government shutdowns have taken place in the US since the 1980s and how long they lasted.

