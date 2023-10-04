https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/can-ukraine-conflict-spiral-into-wwiii-1113913095.html

Can Ukraine Conflict Spiral Into WWIII?

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired Russian Lieutenant General Evgeny Buzhinsky about the risks of a NATO-Russia conflict over Ukraine, nuclear arms control, and what’s next for Russia after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Can Ukraine Conflict Spiral Into WWIII? In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with retired Russian Lieutenant General Evgeny Buzhinsky about the risks of a NATO-Russia conflict over Ukraine, nuclear arms control, and what’s next for Russia after the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

“I do not have firm information about how the Russian president and Russian military command will act, but I am sure that if the strikes of Taurus of ATACMS are very harmful for Russia, then I presume we will at least strike the logistical hub in the territory of Poland in Rzeszów. In this case, it will be up to the United States to decide what to do. Either to go to the Third World War with mutual destruction or leave the Poles to fight Russia alone.”The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

