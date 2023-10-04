https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/funding-for-child-care-lapses-as-us-war-machine-marches-on-1113900545.html

Funding for Child Care Lapses as US War Machine Marches On

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Caro Yao, educator and organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in New York City to discuss torrential rain and flooding in New York City and how the city failed to give advanced warning about the flooding and to prepare infrastructure to deal with it despite past instances of flooding, how climate change is threatening to bring more of these disasters to New York City as economic conditions for working people continue to deteriorate, and why the inaction of the city and the country must be met by a birad-based climate movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss how popular conceptions of Black feminism often fall short by lacking a class analysis, how revolutionary African feminism can provide an alternative that is more focused on structural inequality and colonialism, and why a more collective vision of feminism is vital for movements that wish to speak to the issues facing working class Black women.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss an upcoming test of the national emergency alert system and how victims of domestic violence and others can silence their devices for their safety, a recently revealed set of notes from a Google executive who compared the company’s economic model to the economics of cigarettes and illicit drugs as Google continues to be involved in an antitrust trial, and a new report detailing the extent of surveillance ordered under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as the provision’s renewal heads to Congress.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the end of pandemic-era aid for child care centers and what affect that will have on children and their caretakers, how the Biden administration’s approach to journalists such as Shireen Abu Akleh and Julian Assange expose its orientation toward journalism, a recent shooting at a demonstration against the installation of a statue of an American colonizer in New Mexico, and the UN Security Council approving a multinational foreign intervention in Haiti.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

