House Leadership Chaos, EU Ministers in Kiev, UN Intervenes in Haiti

The Washington Post looks everywhere but at the US health insurance system to try to figure out why Americans die so young.

2023-10-04T04:03+0000

Political consultant, political organizer and Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Tampa Donna Davis joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the effort to strip Congressman Kevin McCarthy of the House speakership. They also discuss the court appearances of former President Donald Trump and Sam Bankman-Fried in their respective Empire State fraud trials, Hunter Biden's not guilty plea in a felony court in Delaware, a Washington Post piece highlighting the migration of Black voters to the Republican Party, and where Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is heading.Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses widening cracks in support for Ukraine among NATO countries as EU foreign ministers meet in Kiev, Max Boot’s op-ed in the Washington Post championing the war in Ukraine as a “good investment,” Tony Blinken and the State Department toying with Holocaust denial, Washington’s man in Caracas teaching about “democracy” in Florida, and Honduras moving to recognize the People's Republic of China after long recognizing Taiwan as the legitimate representative of the Chinese people.Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte Kim Ives discusses the United Nations Security Council vote to intervene in Haiti, the role of Kenya in this push to provide a security force to the island, what the response in Haiti has been to threats of foreign intervention, and why Russia and China abstained instead of vetoed the vote in the security council.The Misfits hosts also discuss the upcoming Argentine elections amid an ongoing inflationary crisis, the busting of a Department of Defense official’s dog fighting ring, the resignation of a small-town police chief after a high-profile raid of a local newspaper, and famous last meals.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

