House Speaker McCarthy Fears His Ouster, RFK Jr Knows DNC is Rigged, and Hunter Pleads Not Guilty
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including Kevin McCarthy from his House Speaker seat, and Hunter Biden pleading not guilty to gun charges.
04:05 GMT 04.10.2023 (Updated: 09:57 GMT 04.10.2023)
In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity', about the global de-dollarization, polls stay positive for Donald Trump, and Thomas Massie concerned with Kevin McCarthy's ouster attempts. Daniel discussed his time working with Congress in Washington DC and how the American public is disconnected from the inner workings within Washington DC.
Rachel spoke with Elizabeth Beck, Managing Partner at Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers, about the DNC lawsuit, RFK Jr cites the DNC lawsuit, and corporations own the American voting process. Elizabeth explained her political background and how her and husbands law firm represented Bernie Sanders voters in a lawsuit against the DNC. Elizaeth discussed Robert F. Kennedy's run for President and his citing of the DNC lawsuit.
In the second hour, Rachel spoke with George Szamuely, Senior Research Fellow at Global Policy Institute, about the fears of the European Union elites, how the European Union has become subordinate to NATO, and the EU gives in to demands from Hungary. George talked about Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the EU attempts to persuade Poland to support Ukraine. George explained why the EU fears more EU members will follow Slovakia's lead and funds for Ukraine will minimize globally.
Rachel spoke with Tyler Nixon, Attorney, Media Relations Specialist, about the ouster of Kevin McCarthy, the importance of individual spending bills, and the massive size of the federal government. Tyler celebrated the ouster of Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker of the House and grassroots Republicans got a victory. Tyler commented on Hunter Biden's not-guilty plea on gun charges and the New York Judge sets a gag order on Donald Trump.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
