Hunter Biden Goes to Court; McCarthy in the Hot Seat; Trump Trial Begins

Speaker Kevin McCarthy is in the hot seat as Representative Matt Gaetz and a crew of angry Republican House members are fighting to remove him from power.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden and Nazi apologists. Hunter Biden was charged today, and Politico is apologizing for Nazis. Ray McGovern says that this trial may be the means that is used to relieve the President of duty. Also, Politico's pro-Nazi article is written by an employee of Chatham House who pushes to double Western support to Kiev.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss Asia. The West gets a number of things dangerously wrong about Chinese foreign policy. Dr. David Oulaalou says that we should look into Chinese history to understand China's foreign policy. Also, the G20 is used by the US Empire to go after China. The US Empire is not willing to accept the reality that the geopolitical world order has shifted.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the rules-based order. There is an argument that the neocon rules-based order should supersede international law. Dan Lazare says that international law is centuries old, but the Biden administration looks to impose their hegemony on the world. Substituting the rules-based order of international law is a declaration that the US makes worldwide rules. Also, the US routinely violates international law.Eugene Craig, former Maryland Republican Party Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of X-Factor Media Inc., joins us to discuss domestic politics. Speaker Kevin McCarthy is on the hot seat as Representative Matt Gaetz and a crew of angry Republican House members are fighting to remove him from power. Eugene Craig says that McCarthy gave power to all House members to blow things up. He says that McCarthy should have gotten a permanent deal done as opposed to a temporary deal. He thinks the issue is that the party needs a centralized leader, and believes there will be severe primary challenges in the next election cycle.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Recently unearthed information exposes the Syrian revolution as a Western regime change operation. Laith Marouf says that the Israelis continue the US Empire's regime change operations by sending bombs and missiles to attack Syria. Also, he says that the US has no interest in starting the war in Western Asia, and the Saudi leaders are caught between competing powers.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. A recession is likely in the offing shortly. Dr. Tauheed says that Main Street sees daily inflation signs while the Fed seeks more traditional indicators. He says most of the inflation is caused by supply and price gouging and one of the issues now is a massive increase in credit debt.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. The UN has authorized a Kenya-led force to invade Haiti. Kim Ives says this is a crazy moment because the resolution is illegal under Kenyan law, Haitian law, and the UN charter. The UN is not authorized to interfere in an internal issue. Also, this is a US-organized anti-revolutionary interference. Kenya is becoming the African poodle of Washington. He says that the Kenyan police are renowned for their brutality and corruption.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and censorship. The Prime Minister of Australia plans to discuss Julian Assange with Joe Biden during his visit to the US. Steve Poikonen says the Biden Administration wants to avoid Assange on US soil while Biden is President. He says this is a matter of destroying journalism on behalf of the intelligence community. Also, the Assange case exposes politicians as hypocrites.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

