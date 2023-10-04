https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/multiple-people-injured-after-shooting-unfolds-near-marylands-morgan-state-university-1113904884.html

Multiple People Injured After Shooting Unfolds Near Maryland's Morgan State University

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as officials have ordered the public to remain indoors while officers carry out clearances in the vicinity.

Officers with Maryland's Baltimore Police Department responded to an "active shooter situation" late Tuesday near the campus of Morgan State University, authorities have confirmed.A spokesperson confirmed to local media that at least four people were shot at an address associated with student dormitories and a nearby police station. However, officials did not offer details regarding the extent of the sustained injuries.A statement released by the department on social media urged the public to steer clear of the area and to "shelter in place" for the duration of their investigation. A similar message issued by the university indicated the shooting was said to have taken place either "on or near campus."Reporters on the scene indicated individuals were seen walking out of area buildings with their hands raised as police made their way into campus facilities. One journalist reported a witness heard gunshots that subsequently prompted many to run away from the scene.It's presently believed the shooter discharged their firearm from a dorm room window located on a building's seventh floor.US media reported that area agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting local police in their ongoing investigation.

