Photos: Restoration Works on Soviet's First Nuclear Submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol
Photos: Restoration Works on Soviet's First Nuclear Submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol
Restoration of the nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol is in the final stage. Specialists have cleaned the outer hull of the submarine and are restoring its internal equipment. The submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol has become the main exhibit of the Kronstadt Naval Museum.
Restoration of the nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol is in the final stage. Specialists have cleaned the outer hull of the submarine and are restoring its internal equipment. The submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol has become the main exhibit of the Kronstadt Naval Museum.After the restoration, monitors with video content, monophones, projections and other interactive elements will be installed inside the submarine. All this will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the history of the legendary submarine.On 1 July 1958 submarine K-3 of project 627 'Kit' ('Whale') (NATO classification - November) entered the Navy and became the first Soviet and the third nuclear submarine in the world.
Photos: Restoration Works on Soviet's First Nuclear Submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol

The submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol was a nuclear-powered submarine that served in the Soviet Navy from 1958 to 1990. The K-3 had a crew of around 100 and was armed with torpedoes and could reach speeds of up to 30 knots while submerged.
Restoration of the nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol is in the final stage. Specialists have cleaned the outer hull of the submarine and are restoring its internal equipment. The submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol has become the main exhibit of the Kronstadt Naval Museum.
After the restoration, monitors with video content, monophones, projections and other interactive elements will be installed inside the submarine. All this will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the history of the legendary submarine.
On 1 July 1958 submarine K-3 of project 627 'Kit' ('Whale') (NATO classification - November) entered the Navy and became the first Soviet and the third nuclear submarine in the world.
Visit Sputnik's gallery to see the restoration of the legendary submarine:
The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol nuclear submarine undergoing internal restoration at the Kronstadt Naval Museum.

The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol nuclear submarine undergoing internal restoration at the Kronstadt Naval Museum.

A worker at the Kronstadt Naval Museum works on the interior restoration of the nuclear submarine.

A worker at the Kronstadt Naval Museum works on the interior restoration of the nuclear submarine.

At the Kronstadt Naval Museum, a specialist works on the interior restoration of the submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol.

At the Kronstadt Naval Museum, a specialist works on the interior restoration of the submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol.

The nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol getting restored in Kronstadt.

The nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol getting restored in Kronstadt.

A Russian engineer works on the internal restoration of the nuclear submarine.

A Russian engineer works on the internal restoration of the nuclear submarine.

Ksenia Shoigu, head of the Tourist Project Office, during a demonstration for journalists of the nuclear submarine's internal restoration in Kronstadt.

Ksenia Shoigu, head of the Tourist Project Office, during a demonstration for journalists of the nuclear submarine's internal restoration in Kronstadt.

Inside the nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol, which is being restored.

Inside the nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol, which is being restored.

A technician performs the internal restoration of the submarine K-3.

A technician performs the internal restoration of the submarine K-3.

The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol nuclear submarine undergoing internal restoration work.

The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol nuclear submarine undergoing internal restoration work.

The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol nuclear submarine being restored at the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt.

The K-3 Leninsky Komsomol nuclear submarine being restored at the Museum of Naval Glory in Kronstadt.

