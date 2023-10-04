Photos: Restoration Works on Soviet's First Nuclear Submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol
Restoration of the nuclear submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol is in the final stage. Specialists have cleaned the outer hull of the submarine and are restoring its internal equipment. The submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol has become the main exhibit of the Kronstadt Naval Museum.
The submarine K-3 Leninsky Komsomol was a nuclear-powered submarine that served in the Soviet Navy from 1958 to 1990. The K-3 had a crew of around 100 and was armed with torpedoes and could reach speeds of up to 30 knots while submerged.
After the restoration, monitors with video content, monophones, projections and other interactive elements will be installed inside the submarine. All this will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the history of the legendary submarine.
On 1 July 1958 submarine K-3 of project 627 'Kit' ('Whale') (NATO classification - November) entered the Navy and became the first Soviet and the third nuclear submarine in the world.
