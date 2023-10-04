https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/police-multiple-victims-shot-in-downtown-holyoke-massachusetts-1113934948.html
Police: 'Multiple Victims' Shot in Downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts
A shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday has resulted in multiple victims, local police confirmed.
"We can confirm that there are multiple victims," the police said in a statement that did not offer details regarding the individuals caught in the crossfires. A motive or suspects tied to the shooting have not been identified by investigators. The incident occurred in the city's downtown area in the early afternoon when 911 operators began receiving "multiple calls for help," it added. The law enforcement is conducting an "active and ongoing investigation" and urges people to avoid the area, according to the statement.Holyoke sits about 90 miles from Boston, Massachusetts, and maintains a population of just under 40,000 residents. It's also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday has resulted in multiple victims, local police confirmed.
"We can confirm that there are multiple victims," the police said in a statement that did not offer details regarding the individuals caught in the crossfires. A motive or suspects tied to the shooting have not been identified by investigators.
The incident occurred in the city’s downtown area in the early afternoon when 911 operators began receiving "multiple calls for help," it added.
The law enforcement is conducting an "active and ongoing investigation" and urges people to avoid the area, according to the statement.
Holyoke sits about 90 miles from Boston, Massachusetts, and maintains a population of just under 40,000 residents. It's also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.