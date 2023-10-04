International
Police: 'Multiple Victims' Shot in Downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts
Police: 'Multiple Victims' Shot in Downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts
A shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday has resulted in multiple victims, local police confirmed.
20:10 GMT 04.10.2023
