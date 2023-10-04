https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/trump-goes-to-court-gaetz-attempts-to-oust-mccarthy-1113893576.html
Trump Goes to Court; Gaetz Attempts to Oust McCarthy
Trump Goes to Court; Gaetz Attempts to Oust McCarthy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the latest out of Trump's NYC trial.
2023-10-04T04:01+0000
2023-10-04T04:01+0000
2023-10-04T09:25+0000
the final countdown
donald trump
nyc
trial
matt gaetz
kevin mccarthy
ukraine
canada
censorship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113893714_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_67f1fb4692b70b7641e53da748dcc1c9.jpg
Trump Goes to Court; Gaetz Attempts to Oust McCarthy
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the latest out of Trump's NYC trial.
The show kicks off with The Final Countdown talks to Tax Attorney Steve Hayes about the former president's legal troubles and how this will affect his business empire.Then, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon joins to discuss Matt Gaetz's mission to oust Kevin McCarthy (R) based on accusations over a secret deal with Democrats.The show kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda, to discuss a new leak from Politico that has revealed that the US is increasingly concerned about political corruption in Ukraine.The show closes with Independent Turkish-Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan sharing his perspective on new requirements by a Canadian commission that requires certain media platforms to register with them.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
nyc
ukraine
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113893714_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2a29be895985d6fbaedc68f2be75ab6d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, trump's nyc trial, kevin mccarthy, political corruption in ukraine
the final countdown, trump's nyc trial, kevin mccarthy, political corruption in ukraine
Trump Goes to Court; Gaetz Attempts to Oust McCarthy
04:01 GMT 04.10.2023 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 04.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the latest out of Trump's NYC trial.
The show kicks off with The Final Countdown talks to Tax Attorney Steve Hayes about the former president's legal troubles and how this will affect his business empire.
Then, Army Infantry Veteran Tyler Nixon joins to discuss Matt Gaetz's mission to oust Kevin McCarthy (R) based on accusations over a secret deal with Democrats.
The show kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda
, to discuss a new leak from Politico that has revealed that the US is increasingly concerned about political corruption in Ukraine
.
The show closes with Independent Turkish-Canadian journalist Mocha Bezirgan sharing his perspective on new requirements by a Canadian commission that requires certain media platforms to register with them.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM