Trump Says Would Help US House Republicans Elect Speaker But Focused on Presidential Race

Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is willing to help US House Republicans select a new speaker, but his primary focus remains on winning the 2024 presidential election.

"We’re leading by like 50 points for president. My focus is totally on that," Trump said during remarks before a court appearance in New York. "If I can help [House Republicans] during the process, I would do it." Trump said many people have reached out to the former president about the vacant speaker position. There have been several calls for Trump to serve as House speaker, given that membership in Congress is not a requirement to serve in the leadership position. However, House Republican Conference rules mandate that party leadership step aside if indicted for a felony that carries a possible sentence of more than two years in prison. Trump has been named in several indictments and charged with dozens of felonies, although he denies the allegations and has not yet been convicted. Trump said there are "great people" in the Republican Party who could serve as speaker. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives ousted Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker in a historic first for the lower chamber of Congress amid efforts to pass full government funding measures before November 17. The House lawmakers are unable to conduct legislative business until they select a new speaker.

