International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/trump-slammed-with-gag-order-after-disparaging-attacks-against-court-clerk-1113905037.html
Trump Slammed With Gag Order After 'Disparaging' Attacks Against Court Clerk
Trump Slammed With Gag Order After 'Disparaging' Attacks Against Court Clerk
Former US President Donald Trump and other parties in his civil fraud case in New York have been barred from speaking publicly about the judge's court staff.
2023-10-04T03:37+0000
2023-10-04T03:34+0000
americas
chuck schumer
donald trump
twitter
new york
trial
fraud
truth social
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113428342_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b958bdd39e01720e36374eaf642a787e.jpg
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York issued a limited gag order for the former president and other parties involved in the case, barring them from publicly speaking about his staff.The order came after Trump’s Truth Social account posted about the judge’s principal court while he sat feet from her in court. Judge Arthur Engoron did not mention Trump by name while issuing the order, saying instead that “one of the defendants” posted a “disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post” about his staff.The judge ordered the post deleted, but by that time it had already been shared across the internet.During the trial, Trump’s Truth Social account posted a picture of the clerk, Allison Greenfield, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).The photo showed Schumer and Greenfield smiling while standing next to each other. Schumer’s arm can be seen high on Greenfield’s shoulder and the two do not seem to be in any kind of embrace. The image has been likened to photos people take with celebrities or politicians. Screenshots of the post include a comment by Greenfield saying it was taken at a brunch event for the Chelsea Reform Democratic Club Founders. Greenfield also took a photo with US Rep.Carolyn Maloney (D-NC) at that event.There have been no credible accusations that Greenfield and Schumer have an inappropriate relationship or any relationship at all. Schumer has been married since 1980.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/the-donald-v-new-york-five-moments-from-trumps-civil-trial-1113872670.html
americas
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113428342_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f66e2dc7b238da5d13c77842fe07ef33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump attacks court clerk, allison greenfield, chuck schumer girlfriend, trump civil case, trump fraud case
trump attacks court clerk, allison greenfield, chuck schumer girlfriend, trump civil case, trump fraud case

Trump Slammed With Gag Order After 'Disparaging' Attacks Against Court Clerk

03:37 GMT 04.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSFormer US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand summit at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023.
Former US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during the Pray Vote Stand summit at the Omni Shoreham hotel in Washington, DC on September 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Trump is facing accusations in a New York civil trial that he defrauded investors by massively inflating the value of his properties and inflating his net worth. The New York Attorney General's Office is seeking to recover $250 million in addition to permanently barring Trump and company from engaging in any business deals in the Empire State.
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York issued a limited gag order for the former president and other parties involved in the case, barring them from publicly speaking about his staff.
The order came after Trump’s Truth Social account posted about the judge’s principal court while he sat feet from her in court. Judge Arthur Engoron did not mention Trump by name while issuing the order, saying instead that “one of the defendants” posted a “disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post” about his staff.
The judge ordered the post deleted, but by that time it had already been shared across the internet.

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are not appropriate and I will not tolerate it under any circumstances,” Engoron said, adding that he warned counsel about the issue previously.

During the trial, Trump’s Truth Social account posted a picture of the clerk, Allison Greenfield, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
Former President Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
Americas
The Donald v. New York: Five Moments From Trump's Civil Trial
Yesterday, 04:44 GMT

“Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison [sic] R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!!” the now-deleted post read, which also shared a link to one of Greenfield’s social media accounts.

The photo showed Schumer and Greenfield smiling while standing next to each other. Schumer’s arm can be seen high on Greenfield’s shoulder and the two do not seem to be in any kind of embrace. The image has been likened to photos people take with celebrities or politicians.
Screenshots of the post include a comment by Greenfield saying it was taken at a brunch event for the Chelsea Reform Democratic Club Founders. Greenfield also took a photo with US Rep.Carolyn Maloney (D-NC) at that event.
There have been no credible accusations that Greenfield and Schumer have an inappropriate relationship or any relationship at all. Schumer has been married since 1980.

Trump was apparently sharing an accusation made by a conservative account on X (formerly Twitter) that started posting about Greenfield shortly before the trial began. The same account previously accused Engoron of drinking on the job.

It is not clear if the account, which has less than 500 followers, is satirical in nature. It purports to be "applying the 69th Amendment to the internet."

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала