Ukrainian Corruption Major Concern for US in New Leaks
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest political drama regarding US-Ukrainian relations.
2023-10-04T04:02+0000
2023-10-04T04:02+0000
2023-10-04T09:32+0000
04:02 GMT 04.10.2023 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 04.10.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest political drama regarding US-Ukrainian relations.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the upcoming presidential elections in Ecuador and Argentina, with a focus on the frontrunners like Javier Milei, whose unorthodox political approach has caught many by surprise.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to the editor of The Canada Files Aidan Jonah about the Canadian government's attempts to silence dissent through different forms of censorship.
Later in the hour, lawyer and political commentator Ed Martin spoke to Fault Lines about a number of topics, including the latest from the fraud trial against former US President Donald Trump and US congressman Matt Gaetz's push to oust Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
In the final hour, author and editor for the Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly
spoke to Fault Lines about US Senator Bernie Sanders' comments about providing more aid to Ukraine, along with a discussion on the latest leaks regarding the US' concerns over Ukraine's rampant corruption
