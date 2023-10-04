https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/ukrainian-corruption-major-concern-for-us-in-new-leaks-1113899814.html

Ukrainian Corruption Major Concern for US in New Leaks

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a plethora of topics from around the globe, including the latest political drama regarding US-Ukrainian relations.

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to journalist Esteban Carrillo about the upcoming presidential elections in Ecuador and Argentina, with a focus on the frontrunners like Javier Milei, whose unorthodox political approach has caught many by surprise.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to the editor of The Canada Files Aidan Jonah about the Canadian government's attempts to silence dissent through different forms of censorship.Later in the hour, lawyer and political commentator Ed Martin spoke to Fault Lines about a number of topics, including the latest from the fraud trial against former US President Donald Trump and US congressman Matt Gaetz's push to oust Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.In the final hour, author and editor for the Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly spoke to Fault Lines about US Senator Bernie Sanders' comments about providing more aid to Ukraine, along with a discussion on the latest leaks regarding the US' concerns over Ukraine's rampant corruption.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

