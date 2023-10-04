https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/us-troops-set-to-deploy-to-ecuador-for-anti-smuggling-operations---foreign-minister-1113905201.html

US Troops Set to Deploy to Ecuador for Anti-Smuggling Operations - Foreign Minister

US Troops Set to Deploy to Ecuador for Anti-Smuggling Operations - Foreign Minister

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gustavo Manrique Miranda said Tuesday US forces would be authorized to carry out military operations in the country's territory to combat illegal fishing, human and drug trafficking and fuel smuggling.

"It is not that the [the US] will be deploying their troops, but that they will go in for short periods of time, carry out operations and leave," the minister said at a news conference in Quito, commenting on the agreements signed by President Guillermo Lasso during his recent visit to the US.The minister added that another agreement signed provides a legal basis for the movement of US officials and troops through the territory of Ecuador. American and Ecuadorian authorities earlier said the agreements signed during Lasso's visit are aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fight against illegal fishing and drug trafficking. The Ecuadorian president has said these operations would be carried out against suspicious vessels or vessels that were stateless or considered stateless.Adam Isacson, who heads the defense oversight in regards to Latin America matters, explained to US media that officials were looking to "reestablish" a headquarters of sorts at Manta base, which the US pulled its forces from in 2009.

