https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/watch-russian-drone-slip-behind-ukrainian-lines-to-drop-leaflets-urging-soldiers-to-lay-down-arms-1113907753.html

Watch Russian Drone Slip Behind Ukrainian Lines to Drop Leaflets Urging Soldiers to Lay Down Arms

Watch Russian Drone Slip Behind Ukrainian Lines to Drop Leaflets Urging Soldiers to Lay Down Arms

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs conducting an aerial reconnaissance of the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region and scattering leaflets.

2023-10-04T07:47+0000

2023-10-04T07:47+0000

2023-10-04T07:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

dnepropetrovsk

ukraine

russian armed forces

defense ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113907597_30:0:1228:674_1920x0_80_0_0_464ef6a6f3ad613908857fb3d793562b.jpg

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs conducting aerial reconnaissance of the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region and scattering leaflets.The drone dropped leaflets for the Ukrainian military, calling on them to lay down their arms and explaining how to do so, while civilians were advised to avoid mobilization. In addition, the leaflets provided some information about the crimes of the Kiev regime.

russia

dnepropetrovsk

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Watch Russian drone sneak behind Ukrainian lines to drop leaflets Watch Russian drone sneak behind Ukrainian lines to drop leaflets 2023-10-04T07:47+0000 true PT0M59S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian drone, drop leaflets, lay down arms