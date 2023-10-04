https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/watch-russian-drone-slip-behind-ukrainian-lines-to-drop-leaflets-urging-soldiers-to-lay-down-arms-1113907753.html
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs conducting an aerial reconnaissance of the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region and scattering leaflets.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs conducting aerial reconnaissance of the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region and scattering leaflets.The drone dropped leaflets for the Ukrainian military, calling on them to lay down their arms and explaining how to do so, while civilians were advised to avoid mobilization. In addition, the leaflets provided some information about the crimes of the Kiev regime.
The city of Nikopol is located in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk region on the banks of the Kakhovskoye reservoir. According to intelligence reports of the Russian Armed Forces, Ukrainian military equipment has been repeatedly seen there.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing UAVs conducting aerial reconnaissance of the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region and scattering leaflets.
The drone dropped leaflets for the Ukrainian military
, calling on them to lay down their arms and explaining how to do so, while civilians were advised to avoid mobilization. In addition, the leaflets provided some information about the crimes of the Kiev regime.