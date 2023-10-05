https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/after-a-historic-ouster-who-will-replace-kevin-mccarthy-as-speaker-of-the-house-1113936631.html

After a Historic Ouster, Who Will Replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House?

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including protests in Germany to stop Ukraine funding, and Pakistan giving illegal immigrants 28 days to leave.

Jim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist| German Citizens Fed Up with Ukraine Funding, Seized Iranian Weapons to be Sent to Ukraine, and Joe Biden Angered by Lack of Support for UkraineJim Hoft - Founder of the Gateway Pundit | FBI Created New Category of Extremism, Speculation of Donald Trump Accepting Role as Speaker of the House, and Matt GaetzEsteban Carrillo - Latin American journalist, Editor of The Cradle | Argentina Has Their Own Donald Trump Figure, Argentina's Presidential Frontrunner Javier Milei, and Right Wing Candidates in Latin America In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Jim Jatras about reports of Britain running out of military equipment to send to Ukraine, Russia should not trust the countries involved with the Minsk Accords. Jim commented on reports of seized weapons from Iran and these weapons being sent to Ukraine. Jim discussed the crumbling support for Ukraine and Germany's foreign policy.Rachel spoke with Jim Hoft about the fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump telling his side of the story to the media, and weak Kevin McCarthy is correctly ousted from House Speaker. Jim detailed the fraud case against Donald Trump in New York and the reality that there are no victims in this fraud case. Jim agreed with Matt Gaetz's decision to oust Kevin McCarthy and who might win the House Speaker position next.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Esteban Carrillo about the Argentinian elections, the political situation in Ecuador, and the Latin American media. Esteban talked about the Latin American goals to de-dollarize and the Argentinian population tired of decades of corruption. Esteban described the current situation in Ecuador and the upcoming elections in the country.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

