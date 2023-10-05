https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/china-celebrates-74-years-of-socialism-1113935259.html

China Celebrates 74 Years of Socialism

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Luis Feliz Leon, staff writer for Labor Notes to discuss the ongoing strike by members of the United Auto Workers against the Big 3 automakers, how the stand up strike model being employed by the UAW has fit into the culture of striking in the union and how reforms within the union have changed it, the history of the UAW in supporting other social movements and how the current leadership of the union is rekindling that orientation, and how the visit by President Biden to the picket line demonstrates the resurgence of the labor movement.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jemima Pierre, Haiti/Americas Coordinator for the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the United Nations Security Council approving a multinational force led by Kenya to intervene in Haiti, why the US is behind this intervention despite Kenya's leadership in it, why Kenyan President Willaim Ruto's justification for this intervention under the guise of pan-Africanism mischaracterize the nature of pan-Africanism, and how the conversations about gangs in Haiti have obscured the role of the imperialism in the country.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People's Dispatch and sociologist to discuss comments made by Argentine right-wing presidential candidate Javier Milei downplaying the number of disappearances that happened during Argentina's military dictatorship, how the military dictatorship used these disappearances to suppress progressive dissent during its time in power, and why Milei is making these comments now as he continues his run for president in Argentina.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and Global History at New Mexico State University, an activist with the organization Pivot to Peace and author of the new book, "China's Revolution and the Quest for a Socialist Future" to discuss the 74th anniversary of the Communist Party of China coming to power in the country and how China's revolution continues, a recent State Department report alleging that China is investing in disinformation and China's refutation of that report and highlighting of US disinformation campaigns, and recent attacks on journalists and activists who have been characterized as controlled by China.

