A drone attack on a military college in the city of Homs in western Syria on Thursday killed at least 80 people and injured approximately 240 others, Syrian Health Minister Hassan Muhammad Al-Ghabash said.
2023-10-05T18:45+0000
"A terrorist attack on a military college in Homs resulted in 80 people killed and 240 injured, including women and children, according to preliminary data," the minister said, as quoted by the Health Ministry.According to reports, several drones targeted the graduation ceremony attended by cadets' families in Homs. No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.The attack reportedly followed a string of military operations carried out be the Syrian armed forces against terrorist bases and ammunition depots in the Idlib Province.
Drone Attack on Syrian Military College Kills at Least 80 People - Health Ministry
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A drone attack on a military college in the city of Homs in western Syria on Thursday killed at least 80 people and injured approximately 240 others, Syrian Health Minister Hassan Muhammad Al-Ghabash said.
in Homs resulted in 80 people killed and 240 injured, including women and children, according to preliminary data," the minister said, as quoted by the Health Ministry.
According to reports, several drones targeted the graduation ceremony attended by cadets' families in Homs. No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack reportedly followed a string of military operations carried out be the Syrian armed forces against terrorist bases and ammunition depots in the Idlib Province
