International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/drone-attack-on-syrian-military-college-kills-at-least-80-people---health-ministry-1113966202.html
Drone Attack on Syrian Military College Kills at Least 80 People - Health Ministry
Drone Attack on Syrian Military College Kills at Least 80 People - Health Ministry
A drone attack on a military college in the city of Homs in western Syria on Thursday killed at least 80 people and injured approximately 240 others, Syrian Health Minister Hassan Muhammad Al-Ghabash said.
2023-10-05T18:45+0000
2023-10-05T18:45+0000
military
drone strike
drone warfare
drone attack
homs
syria
terrorist attack
uavs
unmanned aerial vehicle
idlib
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107277346_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_612559cc9a2622ef9accfb774cb03c5b.jpg
"A terrorist attack on a military college in Homs resulted in 80 people killed and 240 injured, including women and children, according to preliminary data," the minister said, as quoted by the Health Ministry.According to reports, several drones targeted the graduation ceremony attended by cadets' families in Homs. No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.The attack reportedly followed a string of military operations carried out be the Syrian armed forces against terrorist bases and ammunition depots in the Idlib Province.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230926/un-obligated-to-hold-us-accountable-for-stealing-syrias-oil--syrian-foreign-ministry-1113695241.html
homs
syria
idlib
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107277346_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_590b15e75e601bcbdc61a84940a863ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syrian military, syrian people, syria, drone warfare, drone attack, terrorist attack, uav attack, killings of civilians, civilians dead, civilians die
syrian military, syrian people, syria, drone warfare, drone attack, terrorist attack, uav attack, killings of civilians, civilians dead, civilians die

Drone Attack on Syrian Military College Kills at Least 80 People - Health Ministry

18:45 GMT 05.10.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankA residential building destroyed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that occurred on February 6 is seen in Aleppo, Syria
A residential building destroyed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that occurred on February 6 is seen in Aleppo, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
CAIRO (Sputnik) - A drone attack on a military college in the city of Homs in western Syria on Thursday killed at least 80 people and injured approximately 240 others, Syrian Health Minister Hassan Muhammad Al-Ghabash said.
"A terrorist attack on a military college in Homs resulted in 80 people killed and 240 injured, including women and children, according to preliminary data," the minister said, as quoted by the Health Ministry.
According to reports, several drones targeted the graduation ceremony attended by cadets' families in Homs. No terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the attack.
A US soldier patrols near an oil field in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, close to the border with Turkiye, on June 14, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2023
World
UN Obligated to Hold US Accountable for Stealing Syria’s Oil – Syrian Foreign Ministry
26 September, 17:08 GMT
The attack reportedly followed a string of military operations carried out be the Syrian armed forces against terrorist bases and ammunition depots in the Idlib Province.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала