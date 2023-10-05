https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/mccarthy-makes-history-as-first-ousted-house-speaker-1113933228.html

McCarthy Makes History as First Ousted House Speaker

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul delved into several topics from around the world, including the recent ousting of congressman Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker of the House.

Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent and JournalistDaniel Lazare: Journalist, Author and Expert on US Constitutional and Urban PolicyRobert Patillo: Lawyer and Political CommentatorSteve Gill: Lawyer and Radio HostIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who discussed the latest "Ukraine fatigue" that has become a trend in Europe, especially in the former Warsaw Pact nations.In the second hour, Daniel Lazare joined the show to discuss the removal of congressman Kevin McCarthy from his role as Speaker of the House and how this ousting reveals the US bicameral system's significant flaws.In the final hour, lawyer Robert Patillo talks to Fault Lines about the recent news of Kenyan troops deploying to Haiti to carry out a peacekeeping mission for the United Nations.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by a panel of two hard-hitting lawyers, Steve Gill and Robert Patillo, to debate what McCarthy's removal means for the House and Hunter's Biden latest court appearance in Delaware.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

