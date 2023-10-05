https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/powerful-magnitude-61-earthquake-rocks-japan-tsunami-warning-issued-1113939756.html

Powerful Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattled Japan on Thursday and prompted local authorities to issued a tsunami warning for the region.

A powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake rattled Japan on Thursday and prompted local authorities to issue a tsunami warning for the region.Readings collected by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre indicated the quake struck at about 11 a.m. local time near the Izu Islands at a depth of 10 kilometers. An initial detection by the Japan Meteorological Agency measured the first quake at a 6.6-magnitude event.In the aftermath of the first earthquake, three aftershocks were recorded by the EMSC at magnitudes of 5.4.The waves from the tsunami area are expected to be 1 meter high (3.3 feet), meteorologists said, warning that even such a wave has the ability to knock people off their feet.Residents have been urged to stay away from the shore and seek high ground. The first wave of the tsunami is expected to approach the coastline of the island between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. local time.

