Putin Says Construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh Going on Schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant in Bangladesh is proceeding according to the schedule.

2023-10-05

2023-10-05T10:27+0000

2023-10-05T10:27+0000

"The construction of the nuclear power plant is proceeding on schedule. Every day, more than 20,000 people are involved in the construction, most of whom, as we have already said, are Bangladeshi citizens," Putin said in a video conference during a ceremony marking the delivery of nuclear fuel to the facility's first unit. Putin praised exceptional teamwork of Russian and Bangladeshi engineers, nuclear specialists, construction workers and other staff. He also congratulated Bangladesh on the new stage of construction of its first nuclear power plant, saying that the flagship project meets both countries' interests, helps foster deeper bilateral cooperation and contributes to economic development and energy security.

