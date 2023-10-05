https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/space-discovery-sparks-debate-is-there-a-second-kuiper-belt-in-the-solar-system-1113969689.html

Space Discovery Sparks Debate: Is There a Second Kuiper Belt in the Solar System?

Space Discovery Sparks Debate: Is There a Second Kuiper Belt in the Solar System?

Astronomers scanning the depths of our solar system have stumbled upon a perplexing mystery that could reshape our understanding of its outer reaches.

2023-10-05T22:45+0000

2023-10-05T22:45+0000

2023-10-05T22:42+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

neptune

pluto

nasa

space

space exploration

kuiper belt

new horizons

new horizons probe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102637/49/1026374943_0:176:2500:1582_1920x0_80_0_0_70d80837a76180f27c8dcff804a51b12.jpg

A team of scientists, in pursuit of potential targets for NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, made a startling discovery – a cluster of approximately a dozen icy objects lying beyond 60 astronomical units (AU), nearly as far from Pluto as Pluto is from the sun.The revelation has led to speculation about the existence of a second Kuiper belt, challenging the conventional boundaries of our solar system.The finding, though preliminary and awaiting peer review, gains support from measurements taken by New Horizons, which is venturing beyond the known Kuiper belt at 57 AU (an astronomical unit is roughly the distance from Earth to the sun and approximately equal to 150 million kilometres, otherwise 93 million miles).Surprisingly, the amount of dust encountered by the spacecraft has not decreased, as expected when exiting the Kuiper belt, hinting at the presence of previously undetected objects.Recent surveys of the outer solar system conducted using telescopes like the Víctor M. Blanco Telescope have failed to uncover similar objects beyond 50 AU, leaving astronomers perplexed and questioning why some have observed them while others have not.NASA recently extended the mission's focus until the end of the decade, potentially allowing New Horizons to visit another object, like the icy world of Arrokoth, if it exists.The newfound cluster of objects has prompted discussions about the existence of a gap between 50 and 60 AU in our solar system, raising questions about the forces responsible for maintaining it. Theories range from the influence of Neptune's gravity to remnants from the solar system's early stages.The team behind this discovery has returned to the Subaru Telescope, armed with advanced technology to identify fainter and smaller objects, hoping to confirm the existence of the second Kuiper belt. If their expectations hold true, we may be on the verge of uncovering a whole new region within our solar system, unlocking the secrets of its distant fringes and revolutionizing the understanding of the cosmos.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230209/astronomers-find-anomalous-ring-on-dwarf-planet-in-solar-system-study-reveals-1107099178.html

neptune

pluto

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

what is kuiper belt, what is kuiper belt, solar system, how does solar system work, new horizon probe, what is behind pluto