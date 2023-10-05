https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/troubled-waters-ahead-as-house-speaker-uncertainty-looms-1113931539.html
Troubled Waters Ahead as House Speaker Uncertainty Looms
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy being voted out of his role.
2023-10-05T04:54+0000
2023-10-05T04:54+0000
2023-10-05T11:24+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/04/1113931333_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_965c339257c020dfe0149ddf4f35e4ac.jpg
Ted Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comRory Riley Topping - Constitutional Lawyer & Legal Analyst, Opinion ContributorDaniel Kovalik - Human Rights & Labor Rights LawyerSteve Gill - Lawyer & Radio HostThe show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com sharing his perspective on the ousting of US Speaker Kevin McCarthy.Then, Constitutional Lawyer & Legal Analyst Rory Riley joins to continue the conversation about the ousted House Speaker.The second hour begins with Human Rights & Labor Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joining to discuss "Ukraine Fatigue" in Europe and the recently proposed $5 billion military aid package.The show closes with Lawyer & Radio Host Steve Gill breaking down the gag order against Trump, and how it impacts his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:54 GMT 05.10.2023 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 05.10.2023)
Ted Harvey - Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.com
Rory Riley Topping - Constitutional Lawyer & Legal Analyst, Opinion Contributor
Daniel Kovalik - Human Rights & Labor Rights Lawyer
Steve Gill - Lawyer & Radio Host
The show kicks off with Former Colorado State Senator and Chairman of StopJoe.com sharing his perspective on the ousting of US Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Then, Constitutional Lawyer & Legal Analyst Rory Riley joins to continue the conversation about the ousted House Speaker.
The second hour begins with Human Rights & Labor Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik joining to discuss "Ukraine Fatigue" in Europe and the recently proposed $5 billion military aid package.
The show closes with Lawyer & Radio Host Steve Gill breaking down the gag order against Trump, and how it impacts his candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM