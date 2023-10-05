https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/trump-gagged-mccarthy-sacked-salt-water-crisis-in-louisiana-1113941624.html

Trump Gagged, McCarthy Sacked, Salt Water Crisis in Louisiana

Trump Gagged, McCarthy Sacked, Salt Water Crisis in Louisiana

American trains and planes are suspected of having faulty parts, and governments choose acceptable vices for their citizens.

Trump Gagged, McCarthy Sacked, Salt Water Crisis in Louisiana American trains and planes are suspected of having faulty parts, and governments choose acceptable vices for their citizens.

Bruce Fein, former associate deputy attorney general and constitutional scholar, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster, the future of budget bills or any other legislation as this political crisis plays out, the gag order issued against former President Donald Trump in his civil fraud case, and a Supreme Court case that could weaken the Americans with Disabilities Act.Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses the intrusion of salt water into the Mississippi River; what salt water contamination means for drinking water, agriculture, transportation and infrastructure; how to understand the current Mississippi drought in context; and why successive governments seem capable of only responding to crises, not working toward prevention.Former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent Jon Jeter discusses who could replace Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, Democrats worrying their support among Black voters is slipping, why Trump is attending this civil fraud trail in New York after skipping his civil sexual assault case prior, progressive Democrats sparring more with the White House inaction on immigration policy, and news that the European Union is open to accession talks for Ukraine.The Misfits hosts also discuss tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers walking out, a protest at Senator Bernie Sanders' office, and EMILYs List laying off staffers to raise money for Kamala Harris.

