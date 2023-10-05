https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/us-house-speaker-ousted-canada-chooses-new-house-speaker-biden-admin-loses-1st-amendment-hearing-1113940215.html

The US Speaker of the House has been ousted due to a dispute in his caucus about funding for the Kiev regime.

Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss domestic politics. US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has lost his leadership position. Rachel Blevins says that at least half of Americans oppose further Ukraine funding, and that issue is at the heart of the GOP dissent. She says the Democrats may have shot themselves in the foot because the next Speaker may oppose Ukraine funding altogether.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine, independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, Thailand, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US and NATO are running out of ammunition. Brian Berletic says that the US record is that it drops its vassals when the going gets tough, and they will likely follow suit in this instance.Dr. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US funding for Ukraine is set to dry up by November. Professor Petro says that a significant amount of government funds do not require Congressional authorization. He thinks it is unlikely that Ukraine will gain membership in the European Union because there are several ways that individual nations can sabotage the process.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss how the US and its vassals are unhappy about the results of the Slovakia elections. Mark Sleboda says the winner is a former Prime Minister tainted by a corruption scandal. He has railed against economic challenges due to the sanction war on Russia. Also, he has opposed paying money to support Ukrainian refugees. His party is anti-NATO and Euro-skeptic. Mark says that in Poland, the ruling party is playing to the electorate regarding Ukrainian immigration and grain.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinean activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Canada has elected Greg Fergus as its first Black House of Commons Speaker. Robert Fantina says that this does not address the government-sponsored racism against indigenous people across Canada who still suffer. Also, the government can use the race of the new Speaker as an excuse to argue that racism is not present.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss domestic legal policies. A US court has ruled against the Biden Administration's policies of working closely with private social media corporations to censor opinions that they do not like. Steve Poikonen says that this is not censorship by proxy since most of these platforms were created by the Federal government. He says it is time that we realize that free speech on the internet is gone as long as there is an open collaboration between social media platforms and government agencies.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the Canadian Parliament's Nazi debacle. A UK geopolitical analyst has written an article defending Canada's rousing applause for a Nazi war criminal. Jon Jeter says this is further evidence that they have no exit strategy from Ukraine. Jon says that the Ukraine project is unraveling.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss international geopolitics. The US is mimicking the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative as they work to set up new railway and port routes in Western Asia and the Middle East. Scott Ritter says this was a G20 follow-up on a G7 initiative to challenge the Chinese. He says that the G-20 was an initiative to allow the wealthy Western nations to take control of the rising Global South powers. Also, there is a question as to whether the Muslim countries will work with Israel, and China is responsible for maintaining some of the necessary railroads for this project.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

