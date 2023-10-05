International
WATCH LIVE: Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/vladimir-putin-attends-plenary-session-of-valdai-discussion-club-1113943150.html
Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club
Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.
2023-10-05T13:08+0000
2023-10-05T13:08+0000
russia
russia
valdai
sochi
valdai discussion club
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102799961_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f7a5ecf5141fdaf9a7c1783267f614.jpg
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.The theme of the session is "Fair multipolarity: how to ensure security and development for everyone".The Valdai discussion club brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in research in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The 20th anniversary meeting of the discussion club will be held on 25 October in Sochi between 14.00 and 17.00 local time (11.00 to 14.00 GMT) and 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries of Africa, Eurasia, North and South America will participate.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
russia
valdai
sochi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club
Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club
2023-10-05T13:08+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102799961_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37f04376951c9af0bfe9d20a782b58c5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, valdai international discussion club
russian president vladimir putin, valdai international discussion club

Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club

13:08 GMT 05.10.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel / Go to the mediabankRussia's Prersident Vladimir Putin is speaking at the Valdai discussion club
Russia's Prersident Vladimir Putin is speaking at the Valdai discussion club - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Vladimir Putin has traditionally met with members of Valdai discussion club since the group was founded in 2004.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.
The theme of the session is "Fair multipolarity: how to ensure security and development for everyone".
The Valdai discussion club brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in research in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The 20th anniversary meeting of the discussion club will be held on 25 October in Sochi between 14.00 and 17.00 local time (11.00 to 14.00 GMT) and 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries of Africa, Eurasia, North and South America will participate.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала