Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.The theme of the session is "Fair multipolarity: how to ensure security and development for everyone".The Valdai discussion club brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in research in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The 20th anniversary meeting of the discussion club will be held on 25 October in Sochi between 14.00 and 17.00 local time (11.00 to 14.00 GMT) and 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries of Africa, Eurasia, North and South America will participate.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!
Vladimir Putin has traditionally met with members of Valdai discussion club since the group was founded in 2004.
Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.
The theme of the session is "Fair multipolarity: how to ensure security and development for everyone".
The Valdai discussion club brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in research in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The 20th anniversary meeting of the discussion club will be held on 25 October in Sochi between 14.00 and 17.00 local time (11.00 to 14.00 GMT) and 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries of Africa, Eurasia, North and South America will participate.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!