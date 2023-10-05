https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/vladimir-putin-attends-plenary-session-of-valdai-discussion-club-1113943150.html

Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club

Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.

2023-10-05T13:08+0000

2023-10-05T13:08+0000

2023-10-05T13:08+0000

russia

russia

valdai

sochi

valdai discussion club

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102799961_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f7a5ecf5141fdaf9a7c1783267f614.jpg

Sputnik comes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi.The theme of the session is "Fair multipolarity: how to ensure security and development for everyone".The Valdai discussion club brings together Russian and foreign experts specializing in research in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The 20th anniversary meeting of the discussion club will be held on 25 October in Sochi between 14.00 and 17.00 local time (11.00 to 14.00 GMT) and 140 experts, politicians, diplomats and economists from 42 countries of Africa, Eurasia, North and South America will participate.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more!

russia

valdai

sochi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club Vladimir Putin Attends Plenary Session of Valdai Discussion Club 2023-10-05T13:08+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, valdai international discussion club