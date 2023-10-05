https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/watch-russias-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrowers-eliminate-ukrainian-fortifications--1113943872.html

Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Eliminate Ukrainian Fortifications

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers of the Western Military District destroying Ukrainian fortifications and strongholds in the forests of the Kupyansk region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers of the Western Military District destroying Ukrainian fortifications and strongholds in the forests of the Kupyansk region.The footage shows combat vehicles moving from camouflaged positions to firing points, targeting and firing at previously identified fortifications and strongholds of the Ukrainian forces in the forest area, as well as monitoring the defeat from a reconnaissance drone.

