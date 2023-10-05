International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Eliminate Ukrainian Fortifications
Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Eliminate Ukrainian Fortifications
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers of the Western Military District destroying Ukrainian fortifications and strongholds in the forests of the Kupyansk region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers of the Western Military District destroying Ukrainian fortifications and strongholds in the forests of the Kupyansk region.The footage shows combat vehicles moving from camouflaged positions to firing points, targeting and firing at previously identified fortifications and strongholds of the Ukrainian forces in the forest area, as well as monitoring the defeat from a reconnaissance drone.
2023
News
Russia's Solntsepyok flamethrower fire at Ukrainian positions in Kupyansk direction
Russia's Solntsepyok flamethrower fire at Ukrainian positions in Kupyansk direction
Watch Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrowers Eliminate Ukrainian Fortifications

10:24 GMT 05.10.2023
The TOS-1A Solntsepyok (Scorching Sunlight) is a heavy flamethrower developed by Russia. It is capable of firing rockets filled with thermobaric warheads, which are designed to create a high-pressure explosion and incinerate targets within a radius of up to 300 meters. The Solntsepyok is mounted on a tracked chassis.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a clip showing the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers of the Western Military District destroying Ukrainian fortifications and strongholds in the forests of the Kupyansk region.
The footage shows combat vehicles moving from camouflaged positions to firing points, targeting and firing at previously identified fortifications and strongholds of the Ukrainian forces in the forest area, as well as monitoring the defeat from a reconnaissance drone.
