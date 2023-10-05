https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/who-are-the-contenders-for-house-speaker--whats-their-stance-on-ukraine-aid-1113937381.html

Who Are the Contenders for House Speaker & What's Their Stance on Ukraine Aid?

Who Are the Contenders for House Speaker & What's Their Stance on Ukraine Aid?

With McCarthy gone, attention turns to who will be the next speaker of the house. Sputnik examines six potential replacements.

2023-10-05T02:15+0000

2023-10-05T02:15+0000

2023-10-05T02:22+0000

kevin mccarthy

steve scalise

ukraine

congress

republicans

republican

white house

donald trump

jim jordan

byron donalds

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/05/1113939531_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a900c72954edccd8ae0cbfe8bc9c8b26.jpg

While it is still in the early stages, a few early front-runners have emerged as potential replacements. Who are they, what do they stand for and will they have any effect on Russia’s special military operation? Sputnik examines each of them.Jim JordanElected to the US House of Representatives in 2006, US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was the first Republican to throw his hat in the speakership ring. He is a founding member of the powerful House Freedom Caucus, which is largely credited with forcing former Speaker John Boehner to resign from the post and Congress in 2015.As the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jordan is already one of the most established figures in the lower congressional chamber. He was nominated by US Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for the speaker position during McCarthy’s election, though he said at the time he had no interest in challenging McCarthy.He has also taken several steps to endure himself among conservatives, including launching probes into two district attorneys who launched indictments against former US President Donald Trump, as well as the Justice Department over its investigation of the president's son, Hunter Biden.Ukraine: Jordan told US media after announcing his bid that he would not support continued funding for Ukraine. After his initial vote to approve the Ukrainian Lend-Lease Act of 2022, he has consistently voted against further aid, opposing the Ukraine supplemental appropriations bills in 2022 and 2023, and voting for amendments that stripped Ukraine funding from the National Defense Authorization Act. Steve ScaliseThe second Republican to officially declare their intention to seek the nomination was US Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who also serves as the House majority leader. The number two Republican in the chamber, Scalise is a part of multiple conservative caucuses, including the House Pro-Life Caucus, the Republican Israel Caucus, the Republican Study Committee and the Second Amendment Task Force.Scalise nearly saw his political career end in late December 2014 when it was revealed he gave a speech in 2002 to a group founded by KKK Grand Wizard David Duke; however, he managed to survive that controversy after issuing an apology in January 2015.Two years later, in June 2017, Scalise was one of four people who sustained gunshot wounds after a gunman targeted members of the Republican baseball team at a practice field. Scalise had sustained serious injuries and was considered in critical condition in the aftermath. He wouldn't return to Congress until late September that year.The Louisiana lawmaker more recently faced health issues. In August, he revealed he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and had begun chemotherapy. After announcing his bid, reporters asked him about his diagnosis, to which he replied that he “feels great.”Scalise was name-checked by Gaetz as a potential candidate to serve as House speaker.Ukraine: One of the most staunch supporters of Ukraine, Scalise has voted in favor of every Ukrainian funding appropriation and against every attempt to limit funding to the country. While the pro-Ukrainian Defending Democracy Together Group looked down at Jordan's opposition to Ukraine funding, the group's only complaint against Scalise appeared to be that he has not been vocal enough in his support.Tom EmmerAs the House Majority Whip, US Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) was tasked with keeping the Republican party together and moving in lockstep, a job he appeared to fail at in recent months. Nevertheless, his name has been floated as a potential replacement for McCarthy.However, Emmer has not announced whether he will run for the speaker role, indicating to reporters on Wednesday that he would vote for Scalise if given the chance. Emmer was elected in 2014 and sits on the House Financial Services Committee.Ukraine:To date, Emmer has voted in favor of every Ukraine funding provision and against every provision intended to limit that funding. In March 2022, he also encouraged companies in his district to donate ammunition to Ukraine. “I was proud to work [...] so that we can get Minnesota-made ammunition in the hands of Ukrainian forces,” Emmer said at the time.Kevin HernUS Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), is the third Republican to announce he is running for speaker. A member of the House and Ways Committee and the Chair of the Republican Study Committee, his name was initially floated as a possibility by members of the House Freedom Caucus.A former McDonald’s franchisee, Hern is a staunch conservative, holding many bellwether Republican views including on abortion, climate change, guns, same-sex marriage, and the corporate tax rate.He also received some votes during McCarthy's election as House speaker.Ukraine: Hern is among the most vocal opponents of Ukraine aid in Congress. After voting for the initial funding bill and calling for more aid early on in the Ukraine conflict, he has since voted against continued funding.Last week, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “we need peace in Ukraine NOW! Not war!” while touting his votes against additional funding.Byron DonaldsOnly a two-term congressman, US Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) entered the national conversation in January when he received a peak of 20 votes during McCarthy’s lengthy 15-vote road to the speaker position.Without any leadership positions within the Republican party, Donalds is undoubtedly a longshot for the position. Nevertheless, Gaetz and other so-called “hardline” Republicans have shown a lot of respect for him and is considered a quickly rising Republican star. He also did not publicly support the removal of McCarthy, possibly making him more palatable for traditional Republicans.It's worth noting that much would have to go wrong in the coming days for Republicans to back such an inexperienced lawmaker as speaker, but his growing popularity suggests he should not be counted out.He previously said he may consider a run for governor of Florida in 2026, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be forced to leave office due to term limits.Ukraine: Like Hern, Byron voted for the initial funding package for Ukraine, but has since voted against every major funding bill. Despite his short time in office, he has emphatically opposed party leadership on the Ukraine issue, arguing that money is better spent on domestic matters.Donald TrumpAlthough former US President Donald Trump is currently embroiled in various legal issues while also serving as the Republican presidential front-runner for the 2024 election, his name is still being thrown around as a potential contender.Trump is also, notably, not a member of the House; however, that doesn't necessarily prevent him from being considered a valid option. In fact, House rules do not require the speaker be a member of Congress. On the other hand, the former president's multitude of federal indictments do make him ineligible under House Rule 26, but the GOP could change that rule if most of them vote to do so.While Trump's legal issues and presidential campaign likely mean he would be too busy to serve in the role, he has not ruled out the possibility. “If I can help them during the process, I would do that. But we have some great people in the Republican Party that can do a great job as speaker,” he told reporters earlier.Several Republicans have already said they would support his nomination, including Reps. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Greg Steube (R-FL) and Troy Nehls (R-TX).Ukraine: Trump has been a vocal critic of current President Joe Biden’s handling of the Ukraine situation and said he would end the conflict as soon as he returned to office.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

who will be house speaker, who will replace mccarthy, next house speaker, speaker vote