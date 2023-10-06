https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/biden-waives-federal-law-to-build-border-wall-and-zelensky-meets-with-eu-leaders-in-spain-1113970817.html

Biden Waives Federal Law to Build Border Wall and Zelensky Meets with EU Leaders in Spain

Biden Waives Federal Law to Build Border Wall and Zelensky Meets with EU Leaders in Spain

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed current events including French troops beginning to leave Niger, and Trump supporters labeled extremists by the FBI.

Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | NATO Sees Bottom of the Barrel for Ammunitions, Congress Yet to Pass Funding for Ukraine, and European Leaders Meet in Spain to Discuss UkraineDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author | Who Will Be the Next Speaker of the House, Donald Trump Grows Stronger in the Polls, and Congress is in a State of WarRob Law - Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy for the Center for Immigration Studies | Illegal Aliens are Attracted to Sanctuary Cities, More Border Wall to be Built, and Joe Biden's Immigration RecordThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | A City Known for Crime, Viral Video Makes Philadelphia Look Lawless, and People are Openly Fed Up In the first hour, Rachel spoke with Nebojsa Malic about the failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Poland's election quickly approaches, and European leaders meet in Spain. Nebojsa talked about the worry that surrounds the US Congress and the American funds for Ukraine aid. Nebojsa commented on NATO's admission of low ammunition stockpiles.Rachel spoke with Daniel Lazare about the number of legal cases Donald Trump is involved in, the war on Capitol Hill, and Daniel's prediction on who the next House Speaker will be. Daniel predicts that Donald Trump will be elected the next Speaker of the House and Congress is now in bigger chaos.In the second hour, Rachel spoke with Rob Law about the way the Biden administration has politicized immigration enforcement, Biden forced to build more border wall, and New York running out of shelter due to the migrant crisis. Rob talked about the legacy media paying attention to the Southern border and Elon Musk drawing attention to the Southern border. Rob described how the Biden administration is in damage control and has been forced to address the Southern border. Rachel spoke with Thom Nickels about the crime issues in Philadelphia, a viral video of a young woman attacked by bike riders in Philadelphia, and one party cities in America are a disaster. Thom commented about a viral video of a dirt bike rider attacking a woman's car and how the gangs of ATV and dirt bike riders have taken over the city.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

