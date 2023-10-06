https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/hyperactive-atoms-have-made-earths-inner-core-softer---study-1113972803.html

Hyperactive Atoms Have Made Earth's Inner Core 'Softer' - Study

A new study suggests that the inner core's unexpected softness may be attributed to hyperactive atoms that move more freely within their molecular structure than previously thought.

A new study suggests the unexpected softness of the Earth's inner core may be attributed to hyperactive atoms that move more freely within their molecular structure than previously thought.Although the immense pressure at the heart of our planet led experts to believe the inner core must be solid, with its iron atoms forming an extensive hexagonal lattice, permanently fixed in position, new findings have raised an alternative explanation for the inner core's behavior.To explore the inner core's mysteries, researchers recreated its extreme pressure conditions in a laboratory setting. Officials closely observed the behavior of iron atoms under these circumstances and used computer simulations to construct a virtual core, which they dubbed the "supercell." The simulation effectively allowed scientists to witness how the supposedly rigid iron lattice could accommodate movement.The results proved astonishing, revealing that iron atoms within the inner core move much more freely than previously imagined. Some atoms were observed to shift in groups, rearranging themselves within the lattice without altering its overall structure—an effect akin to guests at a dinner table changing seats without adding or removing chairs, termed "collective motion."Moreover, the findings are expected to shed light on other enigmatic aspects of the inner core, such as its role in generating Earth's magnetic field. Lin stated, "now, we know about the fundamental mechanism that will help us with understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth's inner core."The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.

