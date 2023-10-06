https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/hyperactive-atoms-have-made-earths-inner-core-softer---study-1113972803.html
Hyperactive Atoms Have Made Earth's Inner Core 'Softer' - Study
Hyperactive Atoms Have Made Earth's Inner Core 'Softer' - Study
A new study suggests that the inner core's unexpected softness may be attributed to hyperactive atoms that move more freely within their molecular structure than previously thought.
To explore the inner core's mysteries, researchers recreated its extreme pressure conditions in a laboratory setting. Officials closely observed the behavior of iron atoms under these circumstances and used computer simulations to construct a virtual core, which they dubbed the "supercell." The simulation effectively allowed scientists to witness how the supposedly rigid iron lattice could accommodate movement.The results proved astonishing, revealing that iron atoms within the inner core move much more freely than previously imagined. Some atoms were observed to shift in groups, rearranging themselves within the lattice without altering its overall structure—an effect akin to guests at a dinner table changing seats without adding or removing chairs, termed "collective motion."
Hyperactive Atoms Have Made Earth's Inner Core 'Softer' - Study
Scientists have long regarded Earth's inner core as an unyielding sphere of solid metal, primarily composed of iron and dating back over a billion years. Encased by the outer core, a swirling sea of liquid metals, and surrounded by a vast layer of molten rock known as the mantle, the inner core is situated beneath the Earth's solid crust.
A new study suggests the unexpected softness of the Earth's inner core may be attributed to hyperactive atoms that move more freely within their molecular structure than previously thought.
Although the immense pressure at the heart of our planet led experts to believe the inner core must be solid, with its iron atoms forming an extensive hexagonal lattice, permanently fixed in position, new findings have raised an alternative explanation for the inner core's behavior.
To explore the inner core's mysteries, researchers recreated its extreme pressure conditions in a laboratory setting. Officials closely observed the behavior of iron atoms under these circumstances and used computer simulations to construct a virtual core, which they dubbed the "supercell." The simulation effectively allowed scientists to witness how the supposedly rigid iron lattice could accommodate movement.
The results proved astonishing, revealing that iron atoms within the inner core move much more freely than previously imagined. Some atoms were observed to shift in groups, rearranging themselves within the lattice without altering its overall structure—an effect akin to guests at a dinner table changing seats without adding or removing chairs, termed "collective motion."
“Now, we know about the fundamental mechanism that will help us with understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core,” said Jung-Fu Lin, a professor at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences and one of the study’s lead authors.
The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal.