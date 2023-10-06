https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/new-york-judge-orders-trump-to-stay-quiet-1113961799.html

New York Judge Orders Trump to Stay Quiet

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, including the gag order against Donald Trump.

2023-10-06T04:15+0000

Dan Lazare - Independent journalistSteve Abramowicz - Owner & CEO of Mill Creek View and Host of Mill Creek View PodcastNebojsa Malic - Serbian-American journalistDr. John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain CenterThe show kicks off with Independent journalist Dan Lazare joining to discuss former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and why his ousting has the support of many Americans.Then, Owner & CEO of Mill Creek View Steve Abramowicz shares his perspective on the gag order against former U.S. president Donald Trump.The second hour begins with Serbian-American journalist Nebojsa Malic discussing a vote in the European parliament that killed an amendment banning spyware on journalists' phones. He weighs in on the implications that this move has on government surveillance.The show closes with Dr. John Dombrowski, the CEO of the Washington Pain Center, sharing his medical professional expertise on the 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers kicking off the largest healthcare strike in US history.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

