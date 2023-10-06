https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/report-trump-told-australian-billionaire-about-nuclear-submarine-capabilities-1113992837.html
Report: Trump Told Australian Billionaire About Nuclear Submarine Capabilities
Report: Trump Told Australian Billionaire About Nuclear Submarine Capabilities
According to sources who spoke with US Media, Trump and Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt discussed the capabilities of US nuclear equipped submarines.
2023-10-06T22:32+0000
2023-10-06T22:32+0000
2023-10-06T22:30+0000
mar-a-lago
donald trump
jack smith
australia
nuclear submarines
nuclear-powered submarine
virginia-class submarine
ohio-class submarine
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106334/73/1063347390_0:356:3000:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_b3eecc4ee8d7fe643f65f5c56cb47571.jpg
Sources who spoke with US media have revealed that former US President Donald Trump gave details on the capabilities of US nuclear-powered submarines to an Australian billionaire who was a member of his Mar-a-Lago club.That billionaire then allegedly shared the information with more than 45 people, according to the source. The individuals include a dozen current and former Australian officials, several of his own employees and a handful of journalists.The sources are said to be people "familiar with the matter."Anthony Pratt, who runs Pratt Industries, a US-based packing company, joined Mar-a-Lago shortly after Trump was elected president in 2016. He was reportedly interviewed by the FBI and prosecutors twice during the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.Pratt reportedly told investigators Trump never showed him any documents but the source says he did relay a conversation he had with the former president in April 2021.According to the sources, Pratt says he told Trump that he believes Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States. Trump then leaned toward Pratt and told him two key details about US submarine capabilities: how many nuclear warheads they usually carry and how close they can get to Russian submarines without being detected.It is unclear if the information Trump allegedly provided to Pratt was accurate or not, but investigators reportedly asked him not to repeat the information. The incident was reported to special counsel Jack Smith, who is heading the classified documents case, according to the source.The indictment for the case did not mention the meeting between Pratt and Trump.According to the source, Pratt admitted to investigators he told at least 45 people about the details Trump told him, including Australian officials who were in the process of negotiations over a potential purchase of US-made, nuclear-powered submarines. He reportedly said he relayed the information to showcase how he was advocating on Australia's behalf.Australia did eventually purchase three Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines, though the Biden administration said they were not outfitted with nuclear warheads.It is not clear if Trump was talking about that class of submarine or another type.Previously, the Ohio-class submarines were the only underwater vessels in the US arsenal that carried nuclear warheads, but in 2019 Virginia-class submarines were also equipped with nuclear warheads.A Trump spokesperson told US media that the “leak” their reporting was based on lacked “proper context and relevant information.”Pratt industries have not commented on the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/why-merging-aukus-and-nato-would-pose-serious-danger-to-asia-pacific-1112617375.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/australia-cuts-some-defense-spending-to-fund-nuclear-submarine-project---reports-1110243262.html
mar-a-lago
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106334/73/1063347390_0:75:3000:2325_1920x0_80_0_0_ecab9b1ff5344166162c3d0704bd5b87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
trump reveals secrets, trump nuclear subs, trump meeting with australian billionaire
trump reveals secrets, trump nuclear subs, trump meeting with australian billionaire
Report: Trump Told Australian Billionaire About Nuclear Submarine Capabilities
The FBI reportedly interviewed the billionaire as part of the investigation into Donald Trump's mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House. In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and seized more than 300 documents with classified markings.
Sources who spoke with US media have revealed that former US President Donald Trump gave details on the capabilities of US nuclear-powered submarines to an Australian billionaire who was a member of his Mar-a-Lago club.
That billionaire then allegedly shared the information with more than 45 people, according to the source. The individuals include a dozen current and former Australian officials, several of his own employees and a handful of journalists.
The sources are said to be people "familiar with the matter."
Anthony Pratt, who runs Pratt Industries, a US-based packing company, joined Mar-a-Lago shortly after Trump was elected president in 2016. He was reportedly interviewed by the FBI and prosecutors twice during the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
Pratt reportedly told investigators Trump never showed him any documents but the source says he did relay a conversation he had with the former president in April 2021.
According to the sources, Pratt says he told Trump that he believes Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States. Trump then leaned toward Pratt and told him two key details about US submarine capabilities: how many nuclear warheads they usually carry and how close they can get to Russian submarines without being detected.
It is unclear if the information Trump allegedly provided to Pratt was accurate or not, but investigators reportedly asked him not to repeat the information. The incident was reported to special counsel Jack Smith, who is heading the classified documents case, according to the source.
The indictment for the case did not mention the meeting between Pratt and Trump.
According to the source, Pratt admitted to investigators he told at least 45 people about the details Trump told him, including Australian officials who were in the process of negotiations over a potential purchase of US-made, nuclear-powered submarines. He reportedly said he relayed the information to showcase how he was advocating on Australia's behalf.
Australia did eventually purchase three Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines, though the Biden administration said they were not outfitted with nuclear warheads.
It is not clear if Trump was talking about that class of submarine or another type.
Previously, the Ohio-class submarines were the only underwater vessels in the US arsenal that carried nuclear warheads, but in 2019 Virginia-class submarines were also equipped with nuclear warheads.
A Trump spokesperson told US media that the “leak” their reporting was based on lacked “proper context and relevant information.”
“President Trump did nothing wrong, has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law,” the spokesperson added.
Pratt industries have not commented on the report.