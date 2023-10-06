https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-government-says-approved-additional-measures-to-stabilize-domestic-fuel-market-1113975126.html

Russian Government Says Approved Additional Measures to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market

Russian Government Says Approved Additional Measures to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market

The Russian government announced on Friday that it had approved additional measures to keep the domestic fuel market stable.

2023-10-06T06:37+0000

2023-10-06T06:37+0000

2023-10-06T06:37+0000

russia

russia

fuel

fuel price

diesel fuel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16134/81/161348194_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_5c2df227b3bc00dcf5c5804ce666ee6a.jpg

"The government approved additional measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market," the government said in a statement. The Russian government has lifted restrictions on the export of diesel fuel to ports via pipelines for those who supply at least 50% of their production to the domestic market, the statement read. Additionally, the government adjusted the requirements for oil companies to sell diesel and class 5 gasoline at exchange auctions. The share of gasoline sales increased from 13% to 15%, diesel — from 9.5% to 12.5%

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/fuel-price-hikes-drive-us-inflation-upward-for-second-straight-month-1113354063.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

domestic fuel market, russian government, measures to stabilize