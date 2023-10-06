International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-government-says-approved-additional-measures-to-stabilize-domestic-fuel-market-1113975126.html
Russian Government Says Approved Additional Measures to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market
Russian Government Says Approved Additional Measures to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market
The Russian government announced on Friday that it had approved additional measures to keep the domestic fuel market stable.
2023-10-06T06:37+0000
2023-10-06T06:37+0000
russia
russia
fuel
fuel price
diesel fuel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16134/81/161348194_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_5c2df227b3bc00dcf5c5804ce666ee6a.jpg
"The government approved additional measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market," the government said in a statement. The Russian government has lifted restrictions on the export of diesel fuel to ports via pipelines for those who supply at least 50% of their production to the domestic market, the statement read. Additionally, the government adjusted the requirements for oil companies to sell diesel and class 5 gasoline at exchange auctions. The share of gasoline sales increased from 13% to 15%, diesel — from 9.5% to 12.5%
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230913/fuel-price-hikes-drive-us-inflation-upward-for-second-straight-month-1113354063.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16134/81/161348194_167:0:2834:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_95a430de1f7bd5c91a4b155e559e4089.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
domestic fuel market, russian government, measures to stabilize
domestic fuel market, russian government, measures to stabilize

Russian Government Says Approved Additional Measures to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market

06:37 GMT 06.10.2023
© RIA Novosti . Maxim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankGas stations in Kazan
Gas stations in Kazan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2023
© RIA Novosti . Maxim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government announced on Friday that it had approved additional measures to keep the domestic fuel market stable.
"The government approved additional measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market," the government said in a statement.
The Russian government has lifted restrictions on the export of diesel fuel to ports via pipelines for those who supply at least 50% of their production to the domestic market, the statement read.
"To prevent possible 'gray' exports after the lifting of current restrictions on the export of fuel outside the country, a protective duty on petroleum products has been introduced. It will amount to 50,000 rubles [$495] per one tonne for suppliers of petroleum products who do not produce them themselves, but purchase them on the market for resale," the government said.
Graph With Stacks Of Coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2023
Americas
Fuel Price Hikes Drive US Inflation Upward for Second Straight Month
13 September, 19:29 GMT
Additionally, the government adjusted the requirements for oil companies to sell diesel and class 5 gasoline at exchange auctions. The share of gasoline sales increased from 13% to 15%, diesel — from 9.5% to 12.5%
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала