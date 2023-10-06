https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-government-says-approved-additional-measures-to-stabilize-domestic-fuel-market-1113975126.html
Russian Government Says Approved Additional Measures to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market
The Russian government announced on Friday that it had approved additional measures to keep the domestic fuel market stable.
"The government approved additional measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market," the government said in a statement. The Russian government has lifted restrictions on the export of diesel fuel to ports via pipelines for those who supply at least 50% of their production to the domestic market, the statement read. Additionally, the government adjusted the requirements for oil companies to sell diesel and class 5 gasoline at exchange auctions. The share of gasoline sales increased from 13% to 15%, diesel — from 9.5% to 12.5%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government announced on Friday that it had approved additional measures to keep the domestic fuel market stable.
"The government approved additional measures to stabilize the domestic fuel market," the government said in a statement.
The Russian government has lifted restrictions on the export of diesel fuel
to ports via pipelines for those who supply at least 50% of their production to the domestic market, the statement read.
"To prevent possible 'gray' exports after the lifting of current restrictions on the export of fuel outside the country, a protective duty on petroleum products has been introduced. It will amount to 50,000 rubles [$495] per one tonne for suppliers of petroleum products who do not produce them themselves, but purchase them on the market for resale," the government said.
Additionally, the government adjusted the requirements for oil companies to sell diesel and class 5 gasoline at exchange auctions. The share of gasoline sales
increased from 13% to 15%, diesel — from 9.5% to 12.5%