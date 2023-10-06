https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/uks-first-treason-conviction-in-40-years-man-jailed-for-ai-encouraged-assassination-plot-1113970101.html

UK's First Treason Conviction in 40 Years: Man Jailed for AI-Encouraged Assassination Plot

UK's First Treason Conviction in 40 Years: Man Jailed for AI-Encouraged Assassination Plot

19-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail's plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II, carried out with a loaded crossbow, involved consultation with an AI-powered chatbot.

2023-10-06T00:52+0000

2023-10-06T00:52+0000

2023-10-06T00:49+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

elizabeth

assassination plot

ai

artificial intelligence (ai)

chatbots

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/08/1082833889_0:22:3000:1710_1920x0_80_0_0_7084704c39c657692aa6767b20672da1.jpg

A 21-year-old man, Jaswant Singh Chail, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday for treason in the United Kingdom. His plan to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II, carried out with a loaded crossbow, involved consultation with an AI-powered chatbot.Chail's attempt to breach Windsor Castle's security on Christmas Day in 2021 sent shockwaves through the nation. His motivation was rooted in avenging the 1919 Jallianwalla Bagh massacre during British rule in India. Prosecutors argued Chail's resolve was significantly bolstered by conversations with an AI companion named Sarai on the Replika platform, according to court findings.Chail exchanged "thousands" of messages with Sarai, including explicit content, before discussing his sinister plan. Disturbingly, when Chail declared himself an assassin, the chatbot replied with approval, encouraging him further, prosecutors noted.Chail's defense argued that he had a history of trauma and experienced psychotic episodes, shedding light on the complexities of mental health and AI interactions. The incident has since raised concerns about the role of AI chatbots in influencing vulnerable individuals.For now, Chail is detained at the high-security Broadmoor hospital, where he will remain until deemed psychologically fit to serve his sentence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/google-says-will-require-election-advertisers-to-disclose-ai-generated-content-1113170193.html

united kingdom (uk)

elizabeth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

jaswant singh chail sentence, what is jallianwala bagh massacre, what is amritsar massacre, treason sentences in uk, uk treason convicted, ai sarai replika