US Allegedly Sending Confiscated Iranian Weapons to Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled several topics from around the globe, including the latest CNN allegation that the US has found a way to send confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine.
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security expert Mark Sleboda about the latest CNN claim that the US found a way to send confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine, amid reports that Kiev is running out of arms.In the second hour, Mark Frost provided his insight into the latest Kaiser Permanente workers strike that has ignited debate about the long-standing issues with the US medical field and its workplace.Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by the co-host of Final Countdown Angie Wong to discuss the gag order against ex-US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump and how something like this shows US double standards regarding the treatment of candidates.In the final hour, political commentator Misty Winston spoke to Fault Lines about the ousting of congressman Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House and why many Americans are backing the ringleader of the latter's removal, Matt Gaetz.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:20 GMT 06.10.2023 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 06.10.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul tackled several topics from around the globe, including the latest CNN allegation that the US has found a way to send confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
