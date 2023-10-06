https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/us-life-spans-drop-house-searches-for-speaker-biden-builds-a-wall-1113968350.html
US Life Spans Drop, House Searches for Speaker, Biden Builds a Wall
The New York Times now worries that Ukraine will hold elections, and Americans are gaslit about their own democracy.
Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether or not Ukraine will hold elections in 2024 and why Kiev’s backers in Washington are pretending to worry both about the possibility of elections and the possibility of no elections. He also discusses how the UK prime minister is trying to use culture wars to build popularity, shifting political norms in Germany, Christians persecuted by Israeli settlers in Jerusalem, and environmental degradation around former US military bases in Afghanistan and elsewhere.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses cratering US life expectancy, the role of chronic disease in stealing years from American lives, how even mainstream media deep dives fail to grapple with the real cause of poor health outcomes in the US, and how deflecting to political or lifestyle choices helps obscure the true healthcare villains.Progressive economist and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses the chaos on Capitol Hill as the House goes to recess with a vacant Speaker position, who might replace Kevin McCarthy could be, Wall Street woes about uncertainty in Congress, more shoes dropping in the corruption allegations surrounding New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, and how Trump’s GOP competitors are standing in a still wide field of primary candidates.Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the Biden administration's adoption of a border wall expansion policy, tensions between the White House and Democratic officials in Illinois due to a lack of federal support for migrants, and the remaining differences between the Biden and Trump administrations on border and immigration policies.The Misfits hosts also discuss the rise in fatty liver disease among American children, Cornel West abandoning the Green Party for an independent campaign effort, new tax brackets, and changes afoot at the Vatican.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
2023
04:15 GMT 06.10.2023 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 06.10.2023)
The New York Times now worries that Ukraine will hold elections, and Americans are gaslit about their own democracy.
Author and West Coast Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether or not Ukraine will hold elections in 2024 and why Kiev’s backers in Washington are pretending to worry both about the possibility of elections and the possibility of no elections. He also discusses how the UK prime minister is trying to use culture wars to build popularity, shifting political norms in Germany, Christians persecuted by Israeli settlers in Jerusalem, and environmental degradation around former US military bases in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses cratering US life expectancy, the role of chronic disease in stealing years from American lives, how even mainstream media deep dives fail to grapple with the real cause of poor health outcomes in the US, and how deflecting to political or lifestyle choices helps obscure the true healthcare villains.
Progressive economist and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses the chaos on Capitol Hill as the House goes to recess with a vacant Speaker position, who might replace Kevin McCarthy could be, Wall Street woes about uncertainty in Congress, more shoes dropping in the corruption allegations surrounding New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, and how Trump’s GOP competitors are standing in a still wide field of primary candidates.
Immigration attorney and writer for The Asylumist Jason Dzubow discusses the Biden administration's adoption of a border wall expansion policy, tensions between the White House and Democratic officials in Illinois due to a lack of federal support for migrants, and the remaining differences between the Biden and Trump administrations on border and immigration policies.
The Misfits hosts also discuss the rise in fatty liver disease among American children, Cornel West abandoning the Green Party for an independent campaign effort, new tax brackets, and changes afoot at the Vatican.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
