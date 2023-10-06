https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/watch-moment-fedex-jet-skids-off-us-runway-after-landing-gear-failure-1113992693.html

Watch Moment FedEx Jet Skids Off US Runway After Landing Gear Failure

Watch Moment FedEx Jet Skids Off US Runway After Landing Gear Failure

In a heart-pounding incident at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, a FedEx-operated Boeing 757 veered off the runway after experiencing landing gear failure.

Newly surfaced footage has revealed the moment a FedEx cargo jet skidded off the runway at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport in Tennessee late Wednesday, shortly after experiencing a landing gear malfunction. The Boeing 757 aircraft, identified as FedEx Flight 1376, came to a halt between the runway and a nearby road after making an emergency landing.All three individuals on board have been accounted for, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.Video from the scene showed a trail of sparks lighting up the darkened runway as the plane skids across the runway.The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that the plane, which was en route to Memphis International Airport, landed with its landing gear up, subsequently sliding into the airport's grassy area at approximately 11:45 p.m. local time.Emergency crews rushed to the scene just after 11 p.m., in response to reports of the jet's final approach with landing gear failure. Prior to the landing, the plane had been ordered to circle the airport. Although the plane's engines emitted smoke during the ordeal, no fire was detected, as reported by the fire department.The Chattanooga Fire Department commended the efforts of the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies, for their exceptional coordination in averting a potential disaster. However an investigation by the FAA is ongoing.

