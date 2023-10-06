https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/watch-russian-artillery-hit-positions-of-ukrainian-assault-brigade-1113979373.html

Watch Russian Artillery Hit Positions of Ukrainian Assault Brigade

Watch Russian Artillery Hit Positions of Ukrainian Assault Brigade

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing Southern Military District artillery crews hitting positions of the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region.

2023-10-06T10:47+0000

2023-10-06T10:47+0000

2023-10-06T10:47+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

southern military district

defense ministry

donetsk

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113978946_87:0:1324:696_1920x0_80_0_0_a33d46d37227484aa5e59d58850fd41d.jpg

Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing Southern Military District artillery crews hitting positions of the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine has lost over 90,000 fighters since the start of its counteroffensive on June 4. At the same time, Kiev lost a substancial amount of military equipment, sent to Ukraine by Western countries.

donetsk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia’s Southern Military District artillery crews hit positions of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region Russia’s Southern Military District artillery crews hit positions of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region 2023-10-06T10:47+0000 true PT0M27S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian artillery, russia's defense ministry, ukrainian 10th mountain assault brigade