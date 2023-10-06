https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/watch-russian-artillery-hit-positions-of-ukrainian-assault-brigade-1113979373.html
Watch Russian Artillery Hit Positions of Ukrainian Assault Brigade
Watch Russian Artillery Hit Positions of Ukrainian Assault Brigade
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing Southern Military District artillery crews hitting positions of the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region.
2023-10-06T10:47+0000
2023-10-06T10:47+0000
2023-10-06T10:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
southern military district
defense ministry
donetsk
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113978946_87:0:1324:696_1920x0_80_0_0_a33d46d37227484aa5e59d58850fd41d.jpg
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing Southern Military District artillery crews hitting positions of the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region.President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine has lost over 90,000 fighters since the start of its counteroffensive on June 4. At the same time, Kiev lost a substancial amount of military equipment, sent to Ukraine by Western countries.
donetsk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113978946_241:0:1169:696_1920x0_80_0_0_e7f356f976b6d93c184580be7011e6d8.jpg
Russia’s Southern Military District artillery crews hit positions of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region
Russia’s Southern Military District artillery crews hit positions of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region
2023-10-06T10:47+0000
true
PT0M27S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian artillery, russia's defense ministry, ukrainian 10th mountain assault brigade
russian artillery, russia's defense ministry, ukrainian 10th mountain assault brigade
Watch Russian Artillery Hit Positions of Ukrainian Assault Brigade
The latest Ukrainian counteroffensive began in June, mostly in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions. Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed.
Russia's Defense Ministry has released footage showing Southern Military District artillery crews hitting positions of the Ukrainian 10th Mountain Assault Brigade near Spornoye in the Donetsk region.
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukraine has lost over 90,000 fighters since the start of its counteroffensive on June 4. At the same time, Kiev lost a substancial amount of military equipment, sent to Ukraine by Western countries.