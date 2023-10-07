https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/another-brick-in-the-wall-1114008854.html

Another Brick in the Wall

Another Brick in the Wall

The Biden administration says they’re compelled to use funds allocated for the project under Trump’s presidency, but claims they remain opposed to construction of a border wall on principle.

US President Joe Biden rekindled a fierce debate Thursday when his Department of Homeland Security announced it would move forward with the construction of 20 miles of border wall in Starr County, Texas.The Biden administration says they’re compelled to use funds allocated for the project under Trump’s presidency, but claims they remain opposed to construction of a border wall on principle.But the President is ignoring dozens of federal laws in order to continue a project that has been met with controversy since former President Trump first used executive power to kickstart the wall building in 2019. Immigration activists, the American Civil Liberties Union, and Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador criticized the move which is being viewed as an about-face on an issue that has spurred intense partisan debate.The move comes amidst a surge of migration at the US-Mexico border and Democratic leaders in various cities calling for help in managing large numbers of immigrants settling in places like New York City and Chicago.Migration from Latin America to the US has been steadily increasing since the signing of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1992. The economic pact abolished trade barriers between Mexico and the US, allowing US agribusiness firms to sell product in Mexico at the expense of small farmers there. Biden has announced funding to promote food security and development in Latin America, but free trade agreements with Mexico and Central American countries, where most migration to the US ultimately originates from, remain in place.

