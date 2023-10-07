https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/biden-green-lights-construction-of-trumps-border-wall-1113989392.html

Biden Green Lights Construction of Trump's Border Wall

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Biden supporting construction on the Southern border.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDr. Adrienne Pine - Medical Anthropologist and ProfessorMiro Wolsfeld - Independent journalist, Host of the YouTubeSteve Gill - Attorney and CEOThe show kicks off with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his insights on Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai Club. In the speech, Putin touched on important issues such as nuclear treaties, the Ukraine conflict, and global alliances.Then, Medical Anthropologist and Professor Dr. Adrienne Pine joined the show to share her expertise on the Biden administration's migration policy and the human rights implications of the crisis.The second hour begins with Independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld sharing his perspective on Germany's right-wing AfD party leading in the polls.The show closes with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill, who talks about US President Donald Trump endorsing US Representative Jim Jordan to fill the role.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

