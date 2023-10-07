https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/biden-green-lights-construction-of-trumps-border-wall-1113989392.html
Biden Green Lights Construction of Trump's Border Wall
Biden Green Lights Construction of Trump's Border Wall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Biden supporting construction on the Southern border.
2023-10-07T04:25+0000
2023-10-07T04:25+0000
2023-10-07T11:56+0000
the final countdown
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
migration
germany
donald trump
radio
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113989234_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4bd033f5fe33551f24063af583a9b7d6.jpg
Biden Green Lights Construction of Trump's Border Wall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Biden supporting construction on the Southern border.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDr. Adrienne Pine - Medical Anthropologist and ProfessorMiro Wolsfeld - Independent journalist, Host of the YouTubeSteve Gill - Attorney and CEOThe show kicks off with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his insights on Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai Club. In the speech, Putin touched on important issues such as nuclear treaties, the Ukraine conflict, and global alliances.Then, Medical Anthropologist and Professor Dr. Adrienne Pine joined the show to share her expertise on the Biden administration's migration policy and the human rights implications of the crisis.The second hour begins with Independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld sharing his perspective on Germany's right-wing AfD party leading in the polls.The show closes with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill, who talks about US President Donald Trump endorsing US Representative Jim Jordan to fill the role.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
russia
ukraine
germany
valdai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113989234_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7da7b951052529141e5f7d214a4770.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, putin's valdai speech, afd party in germany, southern border, migration crisis in the usa
the final countdown, putin's valdai speech, afd party in germany, southern border, migration crisis in the usa
Biden Green Lights Construction of Trump's Border Wall
04:25 GMT 07.10.2023 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 07.10.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss top news, including Biden supporting construction on the Southern border.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Dr. Adrienne Pine - Medical Anthropologist and Professor
Miro Wolsfeld - Independent journalist, Host of the YouTube
Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO
The show kicks off with International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who shares his insights on Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech at the Valdai Club. In the speech, Putin touched on important issues such as nuclear treaties, the Ukraine conflict, and global alliances.
Then, Medical Anthropologist and Professor Dr. Adrienne Pine joined the show to share her expertise on the Biden administration's migration policy and the human rights implications of the crisis.
The second hour begins with Independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld sharing his perspective on Germany's right-wing AfD party leading in the polls.
The show closes with Attorney and CEO Steve Gill, who talks about US President Donald Trump endorsing US Representative Jim Jordan to fill the role.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM