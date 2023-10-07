https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/cuba-kept-on-us-terror-list-despite-history-as-victim-of-terrorism-1113992385.html

Cuba Kept on US Terror List Despite History as Victim of Terrorism

2023-10-07T04:15+0000

2023-10-07T04:15+0000

2023-10-07T11:47+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Aidan Jonah, Editor-in-Chief of The Canada Files to discuss the ongoing fallout of the Canadian parliament honoring former member of the Waffen SS Yaroslav Hunka and what it reveals about historical and contemporary support for Nazis and other right-wing elements in Canada, the absurdity of many arguments which attempt to characterize the controversy as playing into Russian propaganda, and how this incident may affect Canadian politics and continued support for the conflict in Ukraine.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss a Washington Post analysis on how chronic illnesses and the way the healthcare system does or does not deal with them are driving the decrease in life expectancy, how this reports highlights how race and class can determine how these chronic illnesses are treated or not treated, how the focus on expensive interventions when these illnesses get to a severe point compares to a system like Cuba which focuses on preventative care, and why organizers are pushing for a healthcare system that meets the needs of working and poor people.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss how Ron DeSantis’ right-wing education campaign is shaping the makeup of the New College and the role that student-athletes and their scholarships are playing in that campaign, “The Blind Side” author Michael Lewis’ comments on former NFL player Michael Oher’s lawsuit against Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy, and a new proposal for a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida and how public money is a part of it.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Gloria La Riva, coordinator of the National Committee to Free the Cuban Five to discuss the anniversary of the sabotage of Cubana Airlines Flight 455 and how the US has supported terrorism in Cuba, how this connects to recent attacks on the Cuban embassy in Washington, DC as public opinion on Cuba begins to turn against the blockade, and how sanctions are behind the migration of Cubans and Venezuelans to the US and how the media mischaracterizes why they leave.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

