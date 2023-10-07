International
Erdogan Re-Elected Leader of Turkish Ruling Justice and Development Party
Erdogan Re-Elected Leader of Turkish Ruling Justice and Development Party
Erdogan received the votes of all 1,399 delegates of the fourth party congress, the report said. It is the eighth time Erdoğan has been elected as the leader since the foundation of the party.The People's Alliance led by the Justice and Development Party won 323 out of 600 seats in the May 14 parliamentary elections. The party has been in power for over 20 years since November 3, 2022.
Erdogan Re-Elected Leader of Turkish Ruling Justice and Development Party

17:04 GMT 07.10.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been unanimously re-elected a leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), Turkish press reported on Saturday.
Erdogan received the votes of all 1,399 delegates of the fourth party congress, the report said. It is the eighth time Erdoğan has been elected as the leader since the foundation of the party.
The People's Alliance led by the Justice and Development Party won 323 out of 600 seats in the May 14 parliamentary elections. The party has been in power for over 20 years since November 3, 2022.
