'I'm Staying': McCarthy Denies Reports He's Considering Resigning From Congress
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a funding bill and avoiding a government shutdown, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. McCarthy is trying to win support from right-wing Republicans by including spending cuts and conservative proposals for border security and immigration.
Following a near government shutdown, the House speaker was removed from his post after being accused of making a “secret side deal” with Democrats on Ukraine aid.
US Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) clarified on Friday that he has no intention to resign from the House of Representatives after earlier reports claimed the lawmaker was actively considering retiring from his post once a new House speaker was elected.
“No, I’m not resigning. I’m staying, so don’t worry,” McCarthy said to a small press gaggle after initial reports came out. “We’re going to keep the majority, I’m going to help the people I got here and we’re going to expand it further.”
When pressed, McCarthy said he still plans to run for reelection, adding that he spoke to both Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Steve Scalise (R-LA), two leading candidates for the speaker position.
According to the initial report, during a closed-door Republican meeting just hours after McCarthy’s removal, the former speaker told them he was “going to spend time with [his] family,” though much of what he said was being drowned out by shouting.
“I’ll do anything I can to help almost all of you,” McCarthy reportedly said at the meeting. “Don’t worry, I’ve raised a helluva lot of money in the last hour.”
McCarthy was ousted from his position on Tuesday after less than 10 months on the job, making him the first House speaker in US history to be removed from the post. The initial report claimed McCarthy plans to stick around at least until after the election for his successor is held. But while making his remarks, McCarthy was insistent he plans to stick around for much longer than that.
“Don’t read it by somebody else. I would tell you,” McCarthy told reporters.
He wouldn’t commit to endorsing a successor, only saying he would let them “go work.” He was asked about former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Jordan. “Only members vote,” he replied. “I think members sit down and can make their decision.”
Though his name has been floated as a possibility, McCarthy previously insisted he has no intentions to seek the leadership role again.