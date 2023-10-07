https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/island-of-despair-spanish-el-hierro-overwhelmed-by-migrant-surge-1113986522.html

Island of Despair? Spanish El Hierro Overwhelmed by Migrant Surge

Island of Despair? Spanish El Hierro Overwhelmed by Migrant Surge

The island of El Hierro faces capacity strains due to the surge in migrants. Local authorities decry lack of support, demanding urgent assistance for migrants.

Over the course of 48 hours, 1,200 individuals made their way to El Hierro, the smallest of the Canary Islands, known for its population of just 11,000.Only nine migrants had made it to the island by June 8. But the figure has now surged to 3,300 in the last few weeks.Alexis Ramos, a spokesperson from the Red Cross, stated that the island is in dire straits. He explained that people arriving are disoriented and feel a bit drained. He added, "they're arriving, but they don't really know where they are. They are in shock and also a little bit exhausted."Due to a capacity shortage, the Emergency Coordination Center has transferred irregular boats to neighboring Spanish islands. Nevertheless, local authorities have expressed a sense of abandonment.President Fernando Clavijo of the Canary Islands has criticized the Spanish government for its silence on the archipelago's migration emergency. He stressed that the situation has become “intolerable” for the Canary Islanders.Clavijo underlined the declaration of a social crisis, stressing the urgency of assisting adult migrants and minors. This announcement coincided with 27 European Union leaders meeting in southern Spain to find solutions and avoid a potential new migration catastrophe.In recent years, the Canary Islands route has gained notoriety as one of the most perilous paths to Europe. Shockingly, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that one meets a tragic end for every 20 people embarking on this journey. This figure surpasses the dangers of alternative routes to Europe.El Hierro, the farthest island in the Canary Islands, lies in the Atlantic Ocean, offering a final opportunity for many to set foot in Europe.

