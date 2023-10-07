LIVE UPDATES: 'State of Alert' in Israel Amid Crisis at Border With Gaza Strip

Israeli Army Strikes Targets in Gaza Strip, Roads Around Enclave Blocked – Statement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday it is striking positions of militants in the Gaza Strip and blocking roads around the enclave following a rocket barrage and infiltration into Israeli border settlements.

"The Israel Defense Forces are currently conducting strikes in the Gaza Strip. Details will come later," the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli military also said that, after assessing the situation, a decision had been made to close main roads and switch to alternative routes in areas along the security fence around the Gaza Strip