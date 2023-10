LIVE UPDATES: 'State of Alert' in Israel Amid Crisis at Border With Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday declared a "state of alert" after militants from the Gaza Strip infiltrated the border areas amid a rocket barrage from the enclave.

"The Israel Defense Forces declare a state of alert," the IDF said in a statement.

Civilians in the southern and central regions of the country should remain near shelters, and those in the areas near the Gaza Strip inside shelters, according to the statement.

Fighters have infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) added.

"Fighters have infiltrated Israel from Gaza. Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes," the IDF said on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the large-scale call-up of reservists amid the threat to the national security. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu headed to the headquarters of the Defense Ministry to hold an emergency meeting with the military command

Air Raid Alert and Missile Strikes

Air raid warning sirens are sounding in Tel Aviv again, the signal could be heard in the northern part of the city, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Sirens were also heard in the central part of the country, air defenses are also working, the Israeli army said.