https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/new-findings-confirm-late-dutch-prince-bernhards-nazi-party-membership-1113995195.html

New Findings Confirm Late Dutch Prince Bernhard's Nazi Party Membership

New Findings Confirm Late Dutch Prince Bernhard's Nazi Party Membership

Dutch Prince Bernhard, who served as prince consort for decades after World War Two, has been confirmed as a member of Adolf Hitler's NSDAP political party.

2023-10-07T03:15+0000

2023-10-07T03:15+0000

2023-10-07T03:12+0000

world

europe

netherlands

nazi

membership

adolf hitler

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1113995326_0:0:559:315_1920x0_80_0_0_89a6b04a9e583dbbb8e7a985a8807c28.png

The Dutch government has officially acknowledged the authenticity of a Nazi party membership card belonging to Prince Bernhard von Lippe-Biesterfeld, the consort of Dutch Princess Juliana. Despite his repeated denials of Nazi affiliation, historians have long questioned his claims.The card's existence first came to light in 1996, when a researcher at the Dutch Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies found a copy of the document in a US university archive. Gerard Aalders, the researcher, faced criticism at the time for his revelation but maintained Prince Bernhard "lied to the bitter end about his Nazi past."Throughout his life, the prince vehemently denied being a member of Hitler's party, claiming only to have been a prospective member of two Nazi organizations during his student years. He argued such affiliations were necessary to avoid suspicion and pass university exams.However, new evidence has emerged, including the recently discovered authentic NSDAP membership card by Flip Maarschalkerweerd, the former head of the palace archives, following the prince's death.Maarschalkerweerd further stated he uncovered that the card was nearly destroyed in 1949 by Lucius Clay, a US military administrator in Germany who revealed in a note that he had been on the verge of trashing the document. However, Clay instead stated in the message that the prince "earned the right to destroy it" himself.The revelation has shocked many, particularly those who had participated in the Dutch resistance and commemorated the liberation with Prince Bernhard in the years following World War II.In response to the discovery, the Dutch royal house confirmed the card's existence and published a picture of it.Several political parties and Jewish groups have called for an investigation into the matter, adding another layer to the complex history of the Dutch royal family during World War II.

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

prince bernhard, dutch prince bernhard, prince bernhard was a nazi, dutch royal family nazi ties, adolf hitler nsdap famous non german members