International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231007/new-findings-confirm-late-dutch-prince-bernhards-nazi-party-membership-1113995195.html
New Findings Confirm Late Dutch Prince Bernhard's Nazi Party Membership
New Findings Confirm Late Dutch Prince Bernhard's Nazi Party Membership
Dutch Prince Bernhard, who served as prince consort for decades after World War Two, has been confirmed as a member of Adolf Hitler's NSDAP political party.
2023-10-07T03:15+0000
2023-10-07T03:12+0000
world
europe
netherlands
nazi
membership
adolf hitler
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1113995326_0:0:559:315_1920x0_80_0_0_89a6b04a9e583dbbb8e7a985a8807c28.png
The Dutch government has officially acknowledged the authenticity of a Nazi party membership card belonging to Prince Bernhard von Lippe-Biesterfeld, the consort of Dutch Princess Juliana. Despite his repeated denials of Nazi affiliation, historians have long questioned his claims.The card's existence first came to light in 1996, when a researcher at the Dutch Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies found a copy of the document in a US university archive. Gerard Aalders, the researcher, faced criticism at the time for his revelation but maintained Prince Bernhard "lied to the bitter end about his Nazi past."Throughout his life, the prince vehemently denied being a member of Hitler's party, claiming only to have been a prospective member of two Nazi organizations during his student years. He argued such affiliations were necessary to avoid suspicion and pass university exams.However, new evidence has emerged, including the recently discovered authentic NSDAP membership card by Flip Maarschalkerweerd, the former head of the palace archives, following the prince's death.Maarschalkerweerd further stated he uncovered that the card was nearly destroyed in 1949 by Lucius Clay, a US military administrator in Germany who revealed in a note that he had been on the verge of trashing the document. However, Clay instead stated in the message that the prince "earned the right to destroy it" himself.The revelation has shocked many, particularly those who had participated in the Dutch resistance and commemorated the liberation with Prince Bernhard in the years following World War II.In response to the discovery, the Dutch royal house confirmed the card's existence and published a picture of it.Several political parties and Jewish groups have called for an investigation into the matter, adding another layer to the complex history of the Dutch royal family during World War II.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1113995326_22:0:494:354_1920x0_80_0_0_05556d0c50497ff309076534ef2ff80a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince bernhard, dutch prince bernhard, prince bernhard was a nazi, dutch royal family nazi ties, adolf hitler nsdap famous non german members
prince bernhard, dutch prince bernhard, prince bernhard was a nazi, dutch royal family nazi ties, adolf hitler nsdap famous non german members

New Findings Confirm Late Dutch Prince Bernhard's Nazi Party Membership

03:15 GMT 07.10.2023
© Photo : Dutch Royal House ArchivesA scan of Prince Bernhard’s Nazi party membership card
A scan of Prince Bernhard’s Nazi party membership card - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2023
© Photo : Dutch Royal House Archives
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
Dutch Prince Bernhard, who served as prince consort for decades after World War Two, has been confirmed as a member of Adolf Hitler's NSDAP political party, thanks to the discovery of an authentic Nazi party membership card. The revelation has shocked the nation and stirred calls for further investigation into his Nazi past.
The Dutch government has officially acknowledged the authenticity of a Nazi party membership card belonging to Prince Bernhard von Lippe-Biesterfeld, the consort of Dutch Princess Juliana. Despite his repeated denials of Nazi affiliation, historians have long questioned his claims.
The card's existence first came to light in 1996, when a researcher at the Dutch Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide Studies found a copy of the document in a US university archive. Gerard Aalders, the researcher, faced criticism at the time for his revelation but maintained Prince Bernhard "lied to the bitter end about his Nazi past."

Prince Bernhard married Princess Juliana in 1937 and played a role in the Dutch royal family's exile during World War II. He even led the unified Dutch resistance forces in 1944 and received decorations for his service as an RAF pilot.

Throughout his life, the prince vehemently denied being a member of Hitler's party, claiming only to have been a prospective member of two Nazi organizations during his student years. He argued such affiliations were necessary to avoid suspicion and pass university exams.
However, new evidence has emerged, including the recently discovered authentic NSDAP membership card by Flip Maarschalkerweerd, the former head of the palace archives, following the prince's death.
© AP PhotoPrince Bernhard of the Netherlands, husband of Princess Juliana, celebrates his birthday, on June 29, 1937.
Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, husband of Princess Juliana, celebrates his birthday, on June 29, 1937. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2023
Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, husband of Princess Juliana, celebrates his birthday, on June 29, 1937.
© AP Photo
Maarschalkerweerd further stated he uncovered that the card was nearly destroyed in 1949 by Lucius Clay, a US military administrator in Germany who revealed in a note that he had been on the verge of trashing the document. However, Clay instead stated in the message that the prince "earned the right to destroy it" himself.
The revelation has shocked many, particularly those who had participated in the Dutch resistance and commemorated the liberation with Prince Bernhard in the years following World War II.
In response to the discovery, the Dutch royal house confirmed the card's existence and published a picture of it.
"I can very well imagine that this news has a great impact, that it calls up a lot of emotions. In particular among the Jewish community. We have to see the past as it is, including the less nice parts," King Willem Alexander told reporters.
Several political parties and Jewish groups have called for an investigation into the matter, adding another layer to the complex history of the Dutch royal family during World War II.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала